Genshin Impact 2.7 story to involve Electro Yaksha Bosacius

Genshin Impact's lore is full of tragic stories that span thousands of years, and the tale of the Adepti is no different. The Adepti were once the chosen protectors of Liyue, but only Xiao remains. Many of them were lost, either to war, madness, or the ravages of time.

However, rumors swirled that the Electro Yaksha Bosacius remained hidden somewhere after he succumbed to the darkness within. It was during the story of the Chasm that players learned the truth about where he was. Now, leaks have revealed that the 2.7 update will deal with him, and fans can find out more about it here.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Bosacius will appear during the new update

Xwides Impact @Xwides

Слева изображение с кат-сцены в патче 1.3

Справа изображение найденное в файлах патча 2.7



#GenshinImpact Электро Якша Босациус. Который появится в сюжете патча 2.7.Слева изображение с кат-сцены в патче 1.3Справа изображение найденное в файлах патча 2.7

During Genshin Impact's last update, players learned more about Bosacius, the Electro Yaksha. He was previously stated to have lost himself to the darkness within. Players caught a glimpse of him in the game's Yaksha story trailer. He was a purple colored beast with two sets of arms and wild flowing hair, surrounded by a howling storm of lightning and fallen bodies.

Paimon leaks @paimon_leaks



Part of the 2.7 Perilius Trail event plot involves Xiao and the Traveler trying to find Bosacius the Electro Yaksha



// genshin spoilersPart of the 2.7 Perilius Trail event plot involves Xiao and the Traveler trying to find Bosacius the Electro Yaksha

It was previously believed that he was lost in time, but during their travels through the Chasm, the Traveler will learn of a Yaksha sealed within the cavernous depths. According to leaks, the player will team up with Xiao to locate Bosacius within these winding paths.

Whether this will lead to a massive confrontation or a heart-rending cutscene is still unknown. However, given that it does not seem like Bosacius will be playable, the latter is likely.

The leaks have revealed a spectral form of Bosacius, thus it is likely that the Traveler and Xiao will be communing with his spirit form before unleashing his physical form. Though a weekly boss battle has yet to be leaked for this update, it is possible that Bosacius will appear as a weekly boss sometime in the future.

ハナ ✧⊹🔪 @_starr_dust @ch2xi is it the 2.7 leak that there will be something about Bosacius?

Either way, players will definitely get more insight into the history of the Yaksha and their dark past with the arrival of Bosacius. This will likely be another hint at Liyue's history, similar to the time that gamers first met Azhdaha. For fans of the lore, this will be a huge moment for the game's story.

Note: The above information is speculatory in nature, based on leaks, and there has been no official confirmation from the developers yet.

