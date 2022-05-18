×
Genshin Impact Heizou Gameplay leaks: Upcoming character's abilities and animations revealed

Heizou's model and animations have been revealed (Image via Waffel)
Tariq Hassan
Modified May 18, 2022 03:22 AM IST
Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the animations of the game's latest character, Shikanoin Heizou. Heizou is a 4-star Anemo character who will be released in a future update. The character is one of the most unique ones so far, as he will bring a totally new fighting style to the game's roster. He utilizes a Catalyst in battle, but performs powerful close-quarter blows unlike any other Catalyst user in the game.

Players will definitely want to see his gameplay for themselves, as it is one of the most exciting combat styles in the game so far.

Genshin Impact leaks: Shikanoin Heizou animations revealed

[2.8 Beta] Heizou Gameplay Showcasestreamable.com/1olkxh

Due to a new leak from Genshin Impact 2.8's beta, players can get an early look at Shikanoin Heizou's abilities and animations. Heizou is an upcoming Anemo 4-star who will wield a Catalyst in battle.

Unlike most Catalyst users who have a ranged combat style, Heizou prefers to get up close and personal with enemies. He uses his windpower to augment his martial arts style, unleashing powerful blows and kicks.

#Heizou #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/c5PKlv2oHE

Heizou's normal attack combo unleashes a flurry of blows in a five-hit combo, while his charged attack will release a huge sweeping kick that deals Anemo Damage. Heizou's plunge attack allows him to call upon the power of the wind as he dashes towards the ground before exploding in an Anemo AOE.

These attacks all have pretty decent modifiers, though players likely will not focus on them in most builds.

// genshin leaks Heizou’s elemental skill(hold)#GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #Genshin #原神 #Heizou https://t.co/booOYTChVE

Heizou's Elemental Skill is known as Heartstopper Strike, and it has two different forms based on how long players hold down the active button. When tapped, the ability will release a quick blow that deals Anemo damage to enemies in front of Heizou.

When held, however, Heizou will charge up an even stronger attack, and build up stacks of the Declension effect.

#Heizou elemental skill #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/uJsepQglME

Each stack of this effect will increase the damage of his Heartstopper Strike in Genshin Impact, and when four stacks are reached, the attack will have a much wider AOE and a massive boost to damage.

#Heizou elemental burst #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/PQARX4Bq2d

Heizou's Elemental Burst is known as Windmuster Kick. The attack will allow Heizou to launch himself into the air and release a powerful kick that deals massive AOE Anemo damage.

This kick is known as the Vacuum Slugger, and when it hits enemies that are afflicted with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro, it will Swirl the element and inflict the Windmuster Iris debuff on them.

#Heizou elemental burst#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/6qQwe0HQhs

This effect will cause the affliected enemies to explode with the Swirled element after a short time, dealing extra elemental damage in an AOE around them. This debuff can be applied to a maximum of four enemies per cast of the Elemental Burst, and each enemy can only be affected by a single element at once.

Shikanoin Heizou looks to be one of the most interesting 4-star characters released in Genshin Impact so far.

Edited by Saman
