Where to find Violetgrass in Genshin Impact: Top 5 locations

Genshin Impact is full of tons of ingredients to collect, with many of them being used for important recipes and events. Violetgrass is very important for the game's Spices from the West event, where players must utilize this herb to cook some delicious dishes. Finding this plant can be tricky, though, as it is spread out through Liyue, making it difficult to gather.

This plant can be found growing on the sides of cliffs and other mountainsides, so players should be prepared for a climb as they attempt to gather Violetgrass.

Genshin Impact: Where to find Violetgrass

Violetgrass is a useful herb that can be found in Liyue, and is utilized both for recipes and character ascension. Certain characters like Qiqi and Xinyan will need tons of Violetgrass to fully ascend, and some of the game's best dishes are made with this plant.

There are a lot of Violetgrass plants scattered throughout Liyue's many cliffs, though finding it all is a bit tough without a map.

Luckily, players can take advantage of the game's interactive map, and characters like Qiqi to make finding this elusive violet plant a lot easier. Here are top five places to hunt for this plant.

5) Mingyun Village

This area is home to plenty of Violetgrass, though it is rather spread out, making collecting it a bit more tedious than some other areas.

4) Qingce Village

A decent amount of Violetgrass can be found here in Qingce Village, and players can take advantage of the many teleporters to get around easily.

3) The Chasm

The lower portion of The Chasm has a ton of Violetgrass for players to gather, though they may need to do some climbing to get all of it.

2) Herbalist Gui

Players can head to Herbalist Gui in Liyue to purchase some Violetgrass easily, though he only sells five for quite a hefty sum of Mora. Still, this will help anyone struggling to complete the Spices from the West event.

1) Huaguang Stone Forest

There are bunches of Violetgrass growing on many of the large stone formations here in Huaguang Stone Forest, and picking it all is a snap with this guide.

Genshin Impact's ingredients can be tough to track down, but with the help of these areas, players can get enough for any recipe.

