Genshin Impact 2.8 Golden Apple Archipelago islands leaked: New mechanism and map details revealed

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that the Golden Apple Archipelago will return for a rerun during the 2.8 update. This area was a fan favorite addition to the game, and many mourned its loss when the event concluded. Now, it seems like it will be getting another run, and fans have a lot more to look forward to than a simple return to the islands.

According to these leaks, the Archipelago will be outfitted with new tricks, puzzles, and events for players to take part in, including a new mechanic that will shift entire islands.

Genshin Impact leaks: The Golden Apple Archipelago returns

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.8 Beta]



In the new GAA Islands, you can now re-arrange some islands a bit to solve puzzles (or for fun). You can modify the land based on 3 Land options



In the new GAA Islands, you can now re-arrange some islands a bit to solve puzzles (or for fun). You can modify the land based on 3 Land options

This will then reflect on the map and below you can see my attempt at showing this (This isn't them all)

Thanks to new leaks from Genshin Impact source Ubatcha, gamers are getting their first look at the new Golden Apple Archipelago. Archipelago's return will bring fans back to these massive islands for another adventure, though it is uncertain exactly what will bring the Traveler back to the area.

In all probablity, Klee and the rest of the crew from Mondstadt will plan another excursion to these islands.

LeaksNga @LeaksNga [Translate]

[2.8-BETA]

Fix the error of the previous tweet:

The Golden Apple Archipelago will change the map form with the progress of the game, not a new geographical area.

And the map file is called Dreamisland.

[2.8-BETA]

Fix the error of the previous tweet:

The Golden Apple Archipelago will change the map form with the progress of the game, not a new geographical area.

And the map file is called Dreamisland.

*STC

Luckily for fans who may be worried about the islands not receiving any new content, it seems like they will be undergoing a huge change during the new update.

Based on current information, gamers will be able to change the formation of the islands themselves to access new areas, complete puzzles, and explore even further. This new feature will bring even more content to the islands than ever before.

The Archipelago was one of the game's most beloved events, with players exploring the massive islands last summer and hunting down tons of chests and secrets. The islands also hold a ton of the game's lore hidden within their depths, and it is likely that players will get another look at the ancient history of Teyvat and its inhabitants during this adventure.

Kazuha's new story quest may also tie into the return of the area, as it will be released alongside the update.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



The islands in 2.8 aren't the "same" islands as before but some sort of islands will be present.

The exact layout of the islands is yet unknown, but players will be able to look forward to a fresh new experience during the 2.8 update. The islands will be returning just in time for the summer, giving players another chance to enjoy the bright blue oceans of the Golden Apple Archipelago. Fans will not want to miss out when it releases later this year.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a return to the Golden Apple Archipelago, and players will definitely want to prepare for an adventure.

