Genshin Impact 2.7 release date and time officially announced

After indefinitely delaying version 2.7, Genshin Impact has finally announced its release date and time. The highly anticipated update was scheduled to arrive on May 11, 2022, but the severe COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai affected the development process.

Following this, the developers announced a weekly compensation and an indefinitely extended version 2.6. The third phase of the 2.6 update is live at the moment, and here's everything players need to know about the release of version 2.7 and version 2.8.

Genshin Impact version 2.7 update maintenance time and date revealed

Players around the world have received an in-game notice that claims that the version 2.7 update maintenance will start on May 31, 2022 at 06.00 am (UTC+8). The servers will be down for around 5 hours and players can expect to enjoy the new content thereafter.

On the very same notice, the developers mentioned the 2.8 update as well. As usual, the 2.7 update will be live for six weeks and accordingly, version 2.8 will arrive on July 13, 2022.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account for Japan has also revealed that the 2.7 live stream will take place on May 20, 2022 at 21.00 (Japanese Standard Time).

The aforementioned announcements also mean that Ayaka's banner and the weapon banner featuring the Mistsplitter Reforged and The Unforged will leave the game on May 31, 2022.

Considering that Ayaka's banner was extended for three long weeks, the community should not expect another rerun banner for the five-star Cryo sword character anytime soon.

Players will also be delighted to know that the teapot maintenance will finally end and they'll be able to use the placement function from May 31, 2022.

A ton of teapot users have been unable to increase the friendship level of their characters through the Spices From the West event. However, they must not worry as the teapot-based event will end on June 7, and they will have an entire week to place their companions and offer them fragrant dishes.

What to expect from Genshin Impact version 2.7?

Naturally, the biggest highlight of the upcoming 2.7 update will be the characters. Travelers can look forward to unlocking Yelan in the first half, and a rerun banner for Xiao might also arrive alongside the five-star Hydro Bow user. In the second half, Kuki Shinobu will be featured in a banner that will most likely offer a boosted drop rate for Arataki Itto.

Additionaly, the 2.7 update will likely bring in a new music event featuring Arataki Itto's drum. Teapot enthusiasts will also get a robot-making event. As for the reruns, Hyakunin Ikki and Shadow of the Ancients will return.

All in all, the hype for Genshin Impact version 2.7 is at an all-time high as it will take players one step closer to Sumeru. Players can expect more clarity on banners and characters with the 2.7 Special Program that will take place tomorrow.

