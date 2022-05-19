Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks reveal new Klee-themed furniture from Golden Apple Archipelago

With the Genshin Impact patch 2.8 beta going on, there are always new leaks on the internet, and this time it is about new furnishings for the Serenitea Pot.

As the patch 2.8 beta leaks continue to reel in, all fans currently care about are upcoming new characters, story quests, and leaks that primarily disclose future content. Based on the latest leaks, fans of the Serenitea Pot will be glad to know that new furnishings will be added to Genshin Impact.

The leaked images disclose that these new furnishings are Klee-themed furniture that had appeared in the previous Golden Apple Archipelago.

Genshin Impact leaks: New furnishings leaked to be added in Serenitea Pot

The patch 2.8 beta leaks have been all over various social media platforms. Fortunately, this means the Genshin Impact community has tons of information and insight about the game's future content.

Remember that since all of the information is derived from leaks, they are subject to change until an official announcement is made.

In the above image, Genshin Impact fans can see the new furnishings to be added to the Serenitea Pot. Players who have participated in the first Golden Apple Archipelago will find these furnishings familiar.

Some furnishings were used on the islands during the Mid-Summer event in patch 1.6.

Most furnishings appear to be for outdoor decorations and have a beachy vibe. Previous leaks have confirmed the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago, but it will be different than the earlier islands in some manner.

Hence, users will be able to obtain the new furnishings from the new Golden Apple Archipelago event.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



The islands in 2.8 aren't the "same" islands as before but some sort of islands will be present. [Questionable]The islands in 2.8 aren't the "same" islands as before but some sort of islands will be present.

Genshin Impact has also introduced many furnishings that gamers can interact with inside the Serenitea Pot. The leaked images also include a Klee-themed Gramophone and a wooden stove.

However, it is not possible to confirm whether they can interact with any new furnishing.

In any case, a lot of content has been added to the Serenitea Pot, which is still under maintenance. Although many speculated that the current Spices from the West event would end the maintenance break, it did not turn out that way.

LeaksNga @LeaksNga [Translate]

[2.8-BETA]

Fix the error of the previous tweet:

The Golden Apple Archipelago will change the map form with the progress of the game, not a new geographical area.

And the map file is called Dreamisland.

[Translate][2.8-BETA]Fix the error of the previous tweet:The Golden Apple Archipelago will change the map form with the progress of the game, not a new geographical area.And the map file is called Dreamisland.*STC

Serenitea Pot fans are eagerly waiting for the maintenance to end so that they can go back to decorating their realms and adding or replacing characters for companion EXP. While the community is waiting for the maintenance to finish, the officials have been kind enough to compensate the fans with 5000 realm currency for the inconvenience caused and their patience.

