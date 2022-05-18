Genshin Impact 2.8 event island with re-arrangeable mechanism leaked

Genshin Impact players will get to return to the Golden Apple Archipelago region in version 2.8. The rerun event will be a major part of the update, and leakers have disclosed certain upcoming mechanics related to the island formation.
The Golden Apple Archipelago was previously introduced during version 2.6 and was removed from the game thereafter. Unfortunately, many players were unable to solve the mystery of the Dodo-King's identity in time.
Here's everything we know about the upcoming Golden Apple Archipelago rerun in Genshin Impact version 2.8.
Genshin Impact version 2.8 to feature A Summer Sea Sojourn event
The most significant event in the 2.8 update for HoYoverse's action RPG will be A Summer Sea Sojourn, which is basically a Golden Apple Archipelago rerun. As per UBatcha, players will be able to to re-arrange the islands to either solve puzzles or for their own amusement.
The islands will have a location dedicated to this feature. Players will have to visit it and they'll have three land options and several other choices related to island formation and customization. More details on the same can be expected soon.
While some players are more than excited to form their own islands, others are still confused about the feature's feasibility and its impact on their mobile devices.
Ubatcha also revealed that the summer islands will return with many changes. Hence, veterans don't have to worry about the 2.8 update being repetitive.
Golden Apple Archipelago rerun in Genshin Impact 2.8 will reward a free Fischl
Players will be delighted to know that apart from the new mechanics, the Golden Apple Archipelago rerun in 2.8 will also bring in a wide range of lucrative rewards. With 2000 event currency, they'll be able to get a free copy of Fischl.
In the 1.6 update, the Echoing Tells event required Travelers to collect Echoing Conches scattered around the GAA (Golden Apple Archipelago) islands for Primogems and other rewards. According to prominent leakers, the event will also return in version 2.8 with some amendments.
Last but not least, the following characters will be featured in the 2.8 Golden Apple Archipelago rerun:
- Kazuha
- Fischl (and Oz)
- Xinyan
- Yun Jin
- Mona
- Venti
- Xiangling
- Nahida (upcoming playable character)
All in all, it is evident that Midsummer Island Adventures will be the biggest highlight of the final Genshin Impact update before the release of Sumeru. The Dendro region is scheduled to be a part of version 3.0.
As of now, the game is still in the third phase of version 2.6 and the aforementioned content will not be available until 7-8 weeks prior.