New Genshin Impact 2.8 sword could be the new signature weapon for Kazuha

Recent leaks have revealed a new sword that will be added to Genshin Impact with the upcoming patch 2.8.

Although the name of the sword is still unknown, the leaks have shown its base stats and stats at max ascension. The aesthetics of this new sword are very similar to the Inazuma-based swords. Speculations suggest the new sword will be a free 4-star weapon, which can be best used by Kazuha. Fans strongly believe this because of the weapon's passive and color pallet that matches Kazuha.

This article will explain everything that players need to know about the latest leaks related to the new sword being added to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks: F2P singature weapon of Kazuha to release in patch 2.8

Genshin Daily @GIDailyUpdates



It's called "This is a sword" via Project Celestia



more info in the comments



#Genshin Kazuha with the new 4* sword. It's coming in 2.8It's called "This is a sword" via Project Celestiamore info in the comments #Genshin Impact #Kazuha Kazuha with the new 4* sword. It's coming in 2.8 It's called "This is a sword" via Project Celestiamore info in the comments#Genshin #GenshinImpact #Kazuha https://t.co/M0MjLXxmYv

The unknown sword has high base stats and secondary stats for a 4-star sword. Here are the stats at level 1 and level 90:

Base ATK: 42

42 Base ATK%: 9%

9% ATK at Level 90: 541

541 CRIT Rate% at Level 90: 41.3%

41.3% Rarity: 4-star

The new 4-star sword currently does not have a name. Many are calling it 'This is a Sword,' which is literally the placeholder, and when Yelan's bow was added to the beta, it was temporarily known as 'This is a bow' as well.

However, some in the Genshin Impact community are also calling this sword 'Youtou.' The origin of this name is still a mystery, and there is no way to verify whether Youtou is the actual name of the new sword. Hopefully, future leaks will reveal the actual name of the 4-star sword. The only in-game image leaked for the unknown sword is of Kazuha equipping the sword on his back as shown in the tweet above.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains New 4 star sword - name unknown. Sword_Youtou



Base ATK: 541

ATK: 41.3%



When a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack hits an opponent, it will whip up a Hewing Gale, dealing AoE DMG equal to 180% of ATK and increasing ATK by 15% for 8s. This effect can be triggered once every 8s. New 4 star sword - name unknown. Sword_YoutouBase ATK: 541ATK: 41.3%When a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack hits an opponent, it will whip up a Hewing Gale, dealing AoE DMG equal to 180% of ATK and increasing ATK by 15% for 8s. This effect can be triggered once every 8s. https://t.co/CwonmZQUuY

Genshin Impact players can take a look at the passive of the weapon from the tweet as shown above. Based on the passive, when an opponent is hit with a normal, charged, or plunging attack, they will be dealt with an AoE damage equal to 180% of ATK, and it will increase the ATK by 15% for next 8 seconds.

There are multiple factors that have fans believing that this new weapon could be the best-in-slot or 4-star signature weapon for Kazuha. Recent leaks have confirmed that Kazuha will finally have his rerun in patch 2.8. The new 4-star sword has also been leaked for release in patch 2.8.

It is safe to assume that players will have to complete some event challenges to obtain this 4-star sword as a reward. The sword tends to have the same design and aesthetics as the Inazuma-based swords. The cooldown on the weapon passive tends to perfectly align with Kazuha's kit, especially his elemental skill in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Mayank Shete