Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Kazuha Story Quest and Shikanoin Heizou Hangout Event revealed

Some new Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks reveal that Kazuha will finally have his Story Quest, while Heizou will have a Hangout Event.

It's been memed a bit that Kazuha will have Story Quest coinciding with his banner for several updates now, so it's not surprising that this information is "subject to change."

These leaks primarily focus on him having a Story Quest, although some players speculate that he will have a rerun simultaneously. Aside from that, there aren't any pictures or videos of either the Story Quest or the Hangout Event; it's just text leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Kazuha Story Quest and Shikanoin Heizou Hangout Event details

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Kaedehara Kazuha's Story Quest "Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I" and Shikanoin Heizou's Hangout Event will be released in Version 2.8.



※ Subject to change.



The above text leak comes from a credible leaker, and it simply states that Kazuha will have a Story Quest in Genshin Impact 2.8 known as "Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I." Not only that, but Heizou will have a Hangout Event as well.

There aren't any release dates leaked thus far for either quest. It's also not known how many different types of endings the Hangout Event will have.

Some players have thought that the early Inazuma Archon Quests were Kazuha's Story Quest, but that's not the case. This upcoming Story Quest is Chapter I (not II if that Archon Quest counted as his first one).

Shikanoin Heizou details

Travelers no longer have to use the fake Heizou model that looked like a gender-bent Hu Tao; his official artwork and model have recently been revealed.

The Tweet shows off his new design, his rarity, Ascension Materials, and other information.

He's also no longer shorter than Xiao. If Travelers want him, they should also farm his Ascension Materials, which are:

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

9 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

46 Runic Fang

168 Onikabuto

18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

30 Silver Raven Insignia

36Golden Raven Insignia

420K Mora

He is a 4-star unit, so he will be considerably easier to get than a 5-star character. Interestingly, he is also the first male Catalyst in the entire game.

Other Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.8:



1. Islands rerun, Dreamlike Visions event (Echoing Tales v2) w/ Fischl skin (4★)

2. Diluc lore, Diluc skin (5★), Secret War event (dungeon battles at Dawn Winery)

3. Heizou hangout

4. Kazuha Chapter I

The above leak covers the main focal points of Genshin Impact 2.8. Genshin Intel's leaks are usually accurate, so it's a good overview of what players can expect from this Version Update.

It also notably mentions the Heizou Hangout Event and Kazuha's first Story Quest. It's still very early as Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks go, so Travelers will likely get a closer look at each of these individual leaks as the days go on.

