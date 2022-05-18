Nahida or Fischl? Genshin Impact leak showing mysterious silhouette leaves fans confused

A new Genshin Impact leak has recently surfaced, featuring a character known as Nahida... or so one leaker thought. It is a strange leak since there are no textures for her (hence the unusual appearance).

Leaker genshinBLANK claimed it was Nahida, a new character from Sumeru, but others in the community claim that it's a skin for Fischl. It's hard to confirm which one it is, considering the low-quality of the image.

The new character's name has been in the game's files since late March, but there was nothing substantial about it then. Other characters like Heizou have received some notable leaks, yet she appears to be completely absent from these more extensive leaks. There are credible leaks stating that Fischl will receive a free 4-star skin, and it is possible that this model is a sneak peak of it.

Genshin Impact leaker apologises for fake leak

genshinBLANK's original leak (Image via Twitter/genshinBLANK)

The above Tweet features the entire leak featuring this new character (based on genshinBLANK's words). Though it is not the most detailed leak, it is, nonetheless, a supposed first look at this brand new character. Looking closer, the character looks to have long hair while wearing an outfit whose silhouette resembles what Eden wears in Honkai Impact 3rd.

genshinBLANK apologizes for this leak (Image via Twitter/genshinBLANK)

There is currently no knowledge of her Abilities, Rarity, or Vision. Future Genshin Impact leaks will likely shine a clearer look at this enigmatic character, especially since this is not the only leak referencing her. Based on the leak below, she will apparently show up in a Genshin Impact 2.8 event known as "A Summer Sea Sojourn."

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



As the main event of Version 2.8, it features Fischl, Oz, Kaedehara Kazuha, Xinyan, Yun Jin, Mona, Venti, Xiangling and Nahida (?) aside from "generic" NPCs.



Fischl is the character reward for the event.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.8 BETA] A Summer Sea SojournAs the main event of Version 2.8, it features Fischl, Oz, Kaedehara Kazuha, Xinyan, Yun Jin, Mona, Venti, Xiangling and Nahida (?) aside from "generic" NPCs.Fischl is the character reward for the event.※ Subject to change. [2.8 BETA] A Summer Sea SojournAs the main event of Version 2.8, it features Fischl, Oz, Kaedehara Kazuha, Xinyan, Yun Jin, Mona, Venti, Xiangling and Nahida (?) aside from "generic" NPCs.Fischl is the character reward for the event.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

Not much is known about A Summer Sea Sojourn, except that it will feature the following characters:

Fischl

Kazuha

Mona

Nahida

Venti

Xiangling

Xinyan

Yun Jin

Fischl will be the free 4-star character of this event. That would mean that if the leak is authentic, Nahida would have to make an appearance sometime in Genshin Impact 2.8. Several other Version 2.8 leaks have recently surfaced, so there is a good chance that Travelers will get something more than some orange textures on a black background.

Older leaks

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily Genshin leaks (?) //



So to summarize, there are currently going to be 2 new male sumeru characters: Djajeet and Tighnari



5 female characters: Dori, Nahida and Nafs, Nilou and Kusanali



(Not counting known characters like Cyno and Collei) Genshin leaks (?) //So to summarize, there are currently going to be 2 new male sumeru characters: Djajeet and Tighnari5 female characters: Dori, Nahida and Nafs, Nilou and Kusanali (Not counting known characters like Cyno and Collei)

Nahida was a name that was floating around the Genshin Impact leak scene back in late March 2022. All that was known was that she was a female character in Sumeru. The names of these characters were in the game files, but there were no details on their Weapons, Visions, Rarities, etc.

Based on her name popping up again in these recent leaks, it would appear as though some of these other names might become relevant again soon.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



There are traces of data of "Nilou" as a body type girl character (e.g. Keqing). Note that there is a possibility for the body type to be a placeholder.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [BETA] Character DataThere are traces of data of "Nilou" as a body type girl character (e.g. Keqing). Note that there is a possibility for the body type to be a placeholder.※ Subject to change. [BETA] Character DataThere are traces of data of "Nilou" as a body type girl character (e.g. Keqing). Note that there is a possibility for the body type to be a placeholder.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

Nilou has been in the game's files since February, and there have been no substantial leaks since then. She is a separate character from Nahida, but both have been referenced as upcoming characters in some of the other old leaks. As Sumeru gets closer, Travelers should keep an eye out for more notable leaks in the forthcoming months.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you hyped to see playable characters from Sumeru? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman