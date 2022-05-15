Genshin Impact Spices From The West guide (Day 2): How to make fragrant dishes and get companionship EXP

Genshin Impact players can earn Primogems and Companionship EXP through the Spices from the West event. Despite ongoing teapot maintenance, the developers have released the highly anticipated event in phase 3 of version 2.6.

Spices from the West event doesn't involve combat. Travelers need to prepare seasonings and use them on existing dishes to make them fragrant. Nazafarin reveals a new recipe every day and players must collect the desired ingredients from the open world or shops.

faye 💘 @waacchan new spice event!! :3 when genshin only lets you feed 3 charas but you just so happen to have 3 malewives <3 new spice event!! :3 when genshin only lets you feed 3 charas but you just so happen to have 3 malewives <3 https://t.co/L0jm1wtTZe

The following is a quick guide to completing the tasks for the second day of the Spices from the West event in Genshin Impact version 2.6.

Spices from the West event in Genshin Impact: How to collect ingredients for Scent of the Pine

On day 2, Nazafarin asks Travelers and Paimon to make a seasoning called Scent of the Pine. The ingredients include two Pinecones, one Lotus Head, and one Mint flower.

Pinecone

Pinecone is found under trees and is the most common item found in Teyvat. Players cannot purchase them, but here are some prominent farming locations in the Stormbearer Point region of Mondstadt:

Pinecone in Stormbearer Point in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Lotus Head

Instead of searching for Lotus Head in the open world, players can visit these NPCs and purchase Lotus Head for 300 Mora:

Chef Mao - the owner of Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue

- the owner of Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue Herbalist Gui- works at Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue

The locations of these NPCs have been marked in the images below:

Chef Mao's location in Liyue (Image via HoYoverset)

Gui's location in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mint Flower

Mint is easy to find in the open world, but buying it from the Chloris NPC in Mondstadt is more convenient. She sells one flower for 150 Mora and roams near the path around Windrise:

Chloris' location in Mondstadt (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting these items, players have to make the seasoning. They have to carefully observe the bar and tap when the ingredient indicated on the top of the screen is highlighted.

How to get companionship EXP from Spices from the West event in Genshin Impact

Players can use seasonings on the existing delicious dishes in their inventory to make them 'fragrant.' after that, they can offer these 'fragrant' dishes to their companions in the teapot realm to get Companionship EXP.

However, the teapot realm is still under maintenance and as a result, Travelers cannot add new characters at the moment. They can only increase the friendship level with characters already placed in the pot before the maintenance.

M4XX📌genshinau @this_m4xx The genshin event really be giving out EXP but my characters are already maxed out since teapot is still under maintenance 🥲🥲 The genshin event really be giving out EXP but my characters are already maxed out since teapot is still under maintenance 🥲🥲

Spices from the West will be available for over 20 days and the developers might finish the maintenance during this time. As of now, phase 3 of version 2.6 is live and there's no release date for version 2.7, which has been delayed indefinitely.

Edited by Srijan Sen