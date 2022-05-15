Genshin Impact Lotus Head locations: Where to buy and farm

Lotus Heads are a Local Specialty found in Liyue, with plenty of ways for Genshin Impact players to obtain them. Current methods include:

Acquiring them in the wild

Buying them from

Expeditions

Growing them in the Serenitea Pot

This item is used in a variety of content, ranging from several recipes to being required in some events (like Spices From the West). It's like most collectibles in the overworld, where players can simply walk up to it and interact with it in order to collect it.

This brief guide will cover all possible methods of obtaining this item.

Where to find Lotus Heads in Genshin Impact

The first method that Genshin Impact players should consider is obtaining the Lotus Heads in the wild. There are 90 spawns, all of which are located throughout Liyue (typically near a water source). The above interactive map will help players pinpoint each specific location (zoom in to get a more precise look).

This method is the best way to farm a ton of Lotus Heads quickly, as some of the other methods require the player to wait several days or only obtain a few at a time.

Buying them

The two vendors who sell this item (Image via miHoYo)

There are two vendors that sell this item:

Chef Mao (Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue Harbor)

Herbalist Gui (Bubu Pharmacy, Liyue Harbor)

They both sell ten Lotus Heads for 300 Mora a piece, their inventory refreshes every three days. Keep in mind that Bubu Pharmacy doesn't have a marker on the map, so Genshin Impact players should remember that it's the building in the top left section of Liyue Harbor.

Expeditions

Expeditions are another option (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can get anywhere from one to 12 Lotus Heads per Expedition in Dunyu Ruins. They will also get the same amount of Matsutake for these trips. Simply talk to Katheryne at any Adventurer's Guild and select the "Dispatch Character on Expedition" option.

It will take anywhere from four to 20 hours to complete based on which option the player selects. Some characters (like Chongyun and Keqing) will reduce the time by 25%.

Serenitea Pot

Buy this seed and plant it in the Orderly Meadow (Image via miHoYo)

The final option for Genshin Impact players to consider is farming it through the Serenitea Pot. These seeds only cost five Realm Currency, and players can buy up to five of them. Each seed will give them one Lotus Head when planted in an Orderly Meadow.

It takes two days and 22 hours for it to grow fully. The Realm Depot refreshes weekly, so Travelers can take advantage of that every week if they need more of this item in Genshin Impact.

