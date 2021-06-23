Where to find Lotus Heads in Genshin Impact? Best farming locations revealed

Lotus Head is a plant in Genshin Impact that’s used for both cooking and alchemy.

Players need Lotus Heads to craft items like Streaming Essential Oil and to cook meals such as Jade Parcels and Qingce Stir Fry. The plant only grows in Liyue waters and can be identified by its thin green stalk and round bulb.

Best Lotus Head farming locations in Genshin Impact

Lotus Heads are often clustered in small groups in shallow waters across Liyue. Typically, where players can find one, they can find several. This article will show some of the best places to farm Lotus Heads and explain some easy ways to navigate there.

Huaguang Stone Forest

Lotus Head locations in Huaguang Stone Forest (image via miHoYo)

A good handful of Lotus Heads spawn in Huaguang Stone Forest. Players can start at the Teleport Waypoint in south Mt. Aocang and glide to the waters below. From there, they can avoid scaling the tall pillars and simply search the surrounding lake.

Luhua Pool

Lotus Head locations in Luhua Pool (image via miHoYo)

Lotus Heads grow throughout the shallow waters in the steps of Luhua Pool. The domain, “Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula” is just east of them, in the round hole. Players can use this as a Teleport Waypoint and start here to quickly find the nearby Lotus Heads.

Dunyu Ruins

Lotus Head locations in Dunyu Ruins (image via miHoYo)

Several Lotus Heads grow along the east side of the Dunyu Ruins lake. The closest waypoint is a Statue of Seven south of the area. Players can start here and easily glide northeast to the Lotus Heads in Dunyu Ruins.

Liyue Harbor

Lotus Head locations in Liyue Harbor (image via miHoYo)

Lotus Heads grow in the pools just north of Liyue Harbor’s downtown area. Players should start at the northern Teleport Waypoint in the city, then head north as if they’re going to Bubu Pharmacy. The plants should be found along the way, on either side of the trail.

Other ways to get Lotus Heads in Genshin Impact

Apart from exploring Teyvat, there are also two easy ways to obtain Lotus Heads. Players can dispatch characters on expeditions in Guili Plains or Dunyu Ruins. Completing a 20-hour expedition here awards 8-12 Lotus Heads.

Also, Bubu Pharmacy, the store in north Liyue Harbor, sells Lotus Heads for 300 Mora each. The shop sells a maximum of 10 and restocks every few days.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod