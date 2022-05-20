Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream summary: New characters, release dates, Primogem Redeem codes, events, and more

HoYoverse just ended their Special Program for the upcoming patch 2.7 of Genshin Impact. A lot of leaked news and information was confirmed by the 2.7 Livestream, and players also got plenty of insight into the new future content.

The patch 2.7 updates will feature two new characters on the roster. The first is Yelan, a 5-star Hydro character, and Kuki Shinobu, a 4-star Electro character. Xiao and Arataki Itto have also been announced to return to the feature banners. Apart from the characters and weapons, the upcoming patch 2,7 will also continue with quests and many new events.

The following article will break down the Livestream and disclose all future content coming with the next patch update in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Upcoming content in patch 2.7 and more from the Livestream

1) Yelan banner alongside Xiao and Arataki Itto reruns

After weeks of waiting, Hydro user Yelan will finally make her debut in patch 2.7. Despite being a bow-user, her playstyle is more oriented towards close-to-mid-range combat. Her skills and bursts can also be used for both on-field and off-field damage, making Yelan a flexible unit for players.

Yelan will also be sharing feature banners with Xiao in the first half, while Arataki Itto will have the entire second half of the patch to himself.

The Yelan and Xiao banner will come out on May 31, 2022, and Itto's banner is scheduled for release on June 21, 2022.

2) Get free weapon from Realm of Guile and War event

Travelers and Paimon will once again continue their investigation as more mysterious things happen in The Chasm. They will be joined by many other characters such as Yelan, Kuki Shinobu, Arataki Itto, and more.

This is the main event of patch 2.7, where Genshin Impact players will have the chance to win free Primogems, a free bow, and many other rewards. This event is similar to Spiral Abyss, where players clear three challenges to complete one round.

3) New Chasm Event: A Muddy Bizzare Adventure

The Chasm is filled with tons of muddy substances pouring outside the caverns and caves of The Chasm. With the help of Sumeru researcher and her new gadget Pursina's Spike, Travelers will clear the mud-like substance.

Travelers will need to level up their Lumenstone Adjuvant to participate in this new Genshin Impact event. The Pursina's Spike will have different features and functions depending on the level of the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget.

This event will also have different challenges that players can complete to get handsome rewards from Primogems, Talent Level-up materials, and many more.

4) New Rhythm Game event

A new rhythm game will be introduced in Genshin Impact's upcoming patch 2.7, which Arataki Itto will host to celebrate the graduation of Kuki Shinobu.

Instead of string instruments, players will get a chance to play a percussion drum to play out the songs. The difficulty of all the beatmaps will be unlocked from the beginning.

A new beatmap editor mode has also been added to the event. However, fans will have to complete or reach specific criteria to make their own songs and share them with friends.

5) Create Your Own Robot

Genshin Impact fans will get a chance to create robots of their own choice through an upcoming event called "Core of the Apparatus." This new event will include a three-step process that players will have to follow to make their very own robot.

Players can make a total of four robots, and they also have the option to trade them. These robots can be placed in the Serenitea Pot.

6) New Recommendation Feature for New Players

A new quality of life feature will be added in patch 2.7 to help Genshin Impact players build their characters.

The new features include a recommendation feature that has been added to the Talent and Artifact menu. Using this feature on the Talent menu will showcase the talent priorities of the most recent active players around the world.

Similarly, if this Genshin Impact feature is used on the artifact menu, it will inform players which main stats are being used by the most active players in the game. This feature will help older and new players build their character more quickly as they spend less time researching.

7) Redeem Codes

Redeem codes from Livestream 2.7 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The redeem codes shared in the 2.7 Special Programs are the following:

LANVJSFUD6CM: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

DTNUKTWCC6D9: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

HSNUKTXCCPWV: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

These codes will be temporarily active in Genshin Impact for the next 24 hours and should be claimed by players soon without delay.

