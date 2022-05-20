Genshin Impact 2.7 Banners: Yelan, Xiao, and Itto rerun release dates revealed

Genshin Impact, after much delay, has finally announced the official release of patch 2.7. Along with the livestream on May 20, 2022, the featured banners for the same patch were also officially announced.

For quite some time, it has been known that Yelan will be making her long-awaited debut on Genshin Impact. However, along with her, there will be rerun banners for two very prominent characters within the game, namely Xiao and Arataki Itto.

Itto rerun sort of makes sense as he has had only one banner till date, and Hoyoverse is following a sort of 6-month schedule for the characters. However, Xiao is definitely a surprise as he had his rerun very recently during the Lantern Rite festival and is getting a second banner in such a short time interval.

All details regarding the character banners for Yelan, Xiao, and Itto in Genshin Impact patch 2.7

As has been officially revealed, the character banner for Yelan and Xiao will come out on May 31, 2022, right after the update. Itto, on the other hand, will be released three weeks later, on June 21, 2022, during the second half of the update.

The patch will run on its regular 6-week course, and Hoyoverse has assured players that there will be no changes despite the delay on account of the COVID-19 lockdowns in China. In any case, this is good news for fans as Genshin Impact has been looking dry on content for some time, and thus this new update will re-ignite the hype once again.

Yelan, of course, has been highly anticipated since she was first announced by Hoyoverse. Her design and her esthetics have impressed a lot of fans, which has catapulted her popularity quite significantly.

Itto, despite being a niche character, is loved by all as his damage output is quite enormous. The only issue is that he needs a full Geo team to function properly and requires a lot of investment, which many players do not enjoy. Even then, he is also very popular and a lot of players will look to pull for him in all probability.

Now, coming to Xiao, there is no doubt he is very popular. He has a unique aesthetic and is arguably one of the best DPS units in the game. Apart from that, he also got a brand new artifact set which made him even better.

Despite all that, he had a very recent rerun back in January. So the chances are that a lot of players have already got him and are not looking to pull for him anymore. Xiao's constellations are quite bad as well unless someone goes all the way to C6, which only a handful of gamers do.

Genshin Impact fans have been way more hopeful for a Kazuha rerun, who still has not made a return since his last appearance in patch 1.6. In any case, it is hopeful that he will get a rerun soon, and fans who do not want Xiao or Itto will be able to save their Primogems for the future.

