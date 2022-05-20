Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream link, starting time, and how to get redeem codes

A few hours ago, the developers of Genshin Impact officially revealed the livestream dates of patch 2.7. The 2.7 Special Program will finally confirm a lot of takes that fans have already gleaned from leaks.

The biggest highlights of the 2.7 livestream will be the new characters and story quests. According to the aforementioned leaks, the following characters are set to appear in the 2.7 banner:

Yelan

Xiao

Kuki Shinobu

Arataki Itto

Fans are also hoping that the developers will disclose more official news about Sumeru and Sumeru-based characters. This article will explain everything players need to know about the patch 2.7 livestream of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact patch 2.7 livestream time and where to watch

The 2.7 Special Program is scheduled to premiere on the official Twitch channel of Genshin Impact on May 20, 2022. The livestream is scheduled to begin at 8 AM (UTC-4). Converting the mentioned time to your local time zone can be pretty confusing for some readers, so a universal countdown has been added for the livestream.

If the heading of the countdown meter changes from "2.7 Special Program begins in" to "2.7 Special Program has already begun,” this implies that the livestream is underway.

Players do not need to worry about missing the livestream action, as Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel will re-broadcast the livestream a few hours later.

How to get redeem codes in 2.7 livestream

2.7 Special Program promotional art (Image via HoYoverse)

The 2.7 Special Program will showcase future content for the upcoming patch. Apart from that, the livestream will also disclose redeem codes that can be claimed by players to get free primogems.

These redeem codes are displayed at different intervals. Each redeem code will provide 100 free Primogems. Fans can choose to redeem the acquired codes in the following manner:

Redeem through in-game settings

Redeem through the official redemption site

Follow these simple steps to redeem the code in-game:

Press ESC or click on Paimon's Menu on top left of the screen

Go to settings

Click on Account option

Select "Redeem Now"

Paste or type your desired code to redeem the rewards

Follow these simple steps to redeem the code through the official site:

Visit the official Genshin Impact redemption site

Select your server and the system will find your account and username

Paster or Type the desired redeem code and select "Exchange Now"

Players have been waiting for weeks for this livestream, and it is finally here. The livestream will premiere in a few hours and players should take the front row seats to catch all the upcoming future content of patch 2.7.

