Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream: New redeem codes, primogems, banners, and more

Genshin Impact 2.7's livestream will bring a ton of new information about the game's latest update, including some extra rewards for fans who tune in. Gamers who take the time to join the game's livestream or check the official channels afterwards will be rewarded with codes that provide a ton of Primogems. These codes can help players get new characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

This livestream will also contain information about the game's upcoming banners and other content coming during the update, so fans won't want to miss it.

When and where to watch the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream for codes, primogems, and more?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program for

>>>



Also on the official YouTube channel >> 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)

>>> Version 2.7 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for #GenshinImpact 's new version will be on the official Twitch >> 5/20 at 8AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Also on the official YouTube channel >> 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)>>> youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact Version 2.7 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for #GenshinImpact's new version will be on the official Twitch >> 5/20 at 8AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Also on the official YouTube channel >> 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)>>>youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact https://t.co/G3Y0P7Kh6S

Genshin Impact 2.7 has been long awaited by fans, and the livestream is finally arriving in just a few hours on May 20 at 8.00 am UTC-4.

Players who have been waiting to see new characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will definitely want to tune in, as they will have their official gameplay reveals during this stream. There will also be information about the new update, including a story trailer for fans to see.

This update will bring players back to The Chasm for deeper exploration and seems to have a strong focus on Xiao and the lost Yaksha Bosacius. Fans of Liyue's lore will definitely want to watch the stream for the story breakdown, as this patch could be huge for the Adepti and Liyue as a whole.

The game's newest banners will also be revealed during this livestream, and both Yelan and Xiao will take center stage during the first half of the update. Fans of Yelan will want to make sure they tune in to grab the Primogem redemption codes that will be provided, as they can make summoning for Yelan a lot easier. Xiao will also be featured on yet another rerun, and those who missed him will get another shot at the Vigilant Yaksha.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains

2.7 is about 6 weeks

2.8 is scheduled to be updated on July 13, 2022



#原神 #Genshin 2.7 maintenance will start on May 312.7 is about 6 weeks2.8 is scheduled to be updated on July 13, 2022 2.7 maintenance will start on May 312.7 is about 6 weeks2.8 is scheduled to be updated on July 13, 2022#原神 #Genshin

The update will be arriving at the end of the month, giving players a few more weeks to save Primogems for these new characters. The update will bring tons of new events, including another rhythm game event, along with the return of the game's roguelike event. Fans will have a ton of content to complete during 2.7, and this livestream will show it all.

Genshin Impact's newest livestream looks to preview all the content that fans have been patiently waiting for, and they won't want to miss out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish