Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream date and update time according to leaks

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that players will finally get to see the game's 2.7 livestream in just a short while. This livestream has been delayed for quite a long time, and fans have been patiently awaiting the chance to learn more about The Chasm, Yelan, and all of the content coming with the update.

According to these leaks, gamers will only need to wait a bit longer for the livestream to be released. This livestream will reveal a ton about the game's newest version, and fans won't want to miss out on it.

Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream date revealed by leaks

LeaksNga @LeaksNga [SUS]

[Unknown source from NGA]

SUS message from NGA.The following are translations:

"I asked. Preview live streaming preview next Friday. Live on the evening of the 23rd. There will be a scholar to introduce Sumeru. If it's not right, come back and cancel me." [SUS][Unknown source from NGA]SUS message from NGA.The following are translations:"I asked. Preview live streaming preview next Friday. Live on the evening of the 23rd. There will be a scholar to introduce Sumeru. If it's not right, come back and cancel me." https://t.co/OvYuxMDHtZ

According to these Genshin Impact leaks, players can expect to see the game's newest livestream soon, with the preview coming out on May 20. This preview will tease some of the things they can look forward to once the livestream drops on May 23 in China. This would mean that players only have to wait a few more days for the livestream to drop.

Leaks about this livestream have stated that a scholar from Sumeru will appear during the stream to introduce players to the new region. It is likely that this scholar will be the upcoming character Cyno, who players have been long awaiting. He is a uniquely designed 5-star from the region who plays a huge role in the game's official webcomic.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.7]



Yelan + Xiao

Barbara / Yanfei / Noelle



Yelan's release in current data is 31st May

Shinobu's release in current data is 21st June [2.7]Yelan + XiaoBarbara / Yanfei / NoelleYelan's release in current data is 31st MayShinobu's release in current data is 21st June

Once the livestream concludes, players will only need to wait a short while longer for the release of the game's 2.7 update, and leaks have claimed that it will go live on May 31. This is when Yelan will be released, alongside the return of characters like Xiao and powerful weapons like the Aqua Simulacra.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.7:



1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"

2. Kuki with hangout quests

3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)

4. Robot-making event for teapot

5. Music event with Itto's little drum

6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto

7. Pursina's Spike event v2

8. Bosacius A quick overview of 2.7:1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"2. Kuki with hangout quests3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)4. Robot-making event for teapot5. Music event with Itto's little drum6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto7. Pursina's Spike event v28. Bosacius

The 2.7 update will bring a ton of new content, including the return of several events, a huge questline featuring a lost Yaksha in The Chasm, and tons of chances for players to gather Primogems. Fans will definitely want to tune in to the 2.7 livestream as it will give them an early preview of all of these events and more.

Grandmother Tree @Grandmother_Tre #genshin The 2.7 Livestream is set for the 23rd of May. On Friday it will be announced. There will be a short PV released however of this livestream on this date. (Should be the same one that was leaked a few weeks ago) #GenshinImpact leaks #sumerutwt #genshin / Genshin leaks The 2.7 Livestream is set for the 23rd of May. On Friday it will be announced. There will be a short PV released however of this livestream on this date. (Should be the same one that was leaked a few weeks ago) #GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #sumerutwt #genshin / Genshin leaks

With the livestream arriving in a few days, fans will want to make sure they are ready to tune in on their platform of choice. For those in the Western Hemisphere, these livestreams typically take place early in the morning, so they should keep that in mind on the eve of the stream. There will likely be more official announcements in the coming days, and players can stay tuned here to find out more.

Genshin Impact's latest livestream will bring players a ton of new content to take part in, and they won't want to miss out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish