Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream date and time for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream date was revealed by the developers a few hours ago on their social media. Players will finally know the next banners of the game and decide which characters they want to pull.

Currently, there are three new characters for future patches: Yelan, Kuki Shinobu, and Shikanoin Heizou. Yelan and Kuki will be released in version 2.7, while Heizou will be in version 2.8.

With so many new characters in tow, F2P gamers may want to think carefully about who to wish for. The next livestream will be the perfect time for them to decide which characters are worth their Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact version 2.7 livestream date and time

5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)

The special program for Genshin Impact's version 2.7 will premiere on the official Twitch channel on May 20, 2022, at 8 AM (UTC-4). Pondering around with the timezone may be confusing for some readers, so the following is the countdown for the livestream.

Note that the countdown above is applicable to all regions. In addition, if the sentence changes from 'Time left for Livestream 2.7' to 'Time since Livestream 2.7 started in,' that means the special program has already started.

But fans do not need to worry as they can rewatch the livestream on another platform (YouTube) a few hours after the first one at 12 PM (UTC-4).

Where to watch Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream

Official Twitch account (Image via Twitch/genshinimpactofficial)

There are multiple platforms with different languages that players can choose from. The first one is Genshin Impact's official Twitch account, which will premiere everything in the English language. Travelers can check their profiles ahead of time by clicking here. Although the preview shows the wallpaper for the version 2.6 livestream, it will be changed to a new one a few minutes before the special program starts.

Official KR YouTube channel (Image via Youtube/원신)

Another option is the KR special program, which will be broadcast on their official KR YouTube channel. Note that the language will be in full Korean, and no English subtitles will be provided.

Official EN YouTube channel (Image via YouTube/Genshin Impact)

The last one is also in English but will be broadcast four hours later. It is the official YouTube channel for EN and will be released at 12 PM (UTC-4).

What to expect from Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream

1) Yelan

Yelan is definitely the highlight of version 2.7, and this was proven in the promotional image of the special program. As a Hydro character, some expect her to be the support character for Kamisato Ayato, another Hydro DPS character.

2) Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu is yet another new female Electro character in the game. With a simplistic design, fans predict her to be a 4-star character instead of a 5-star rarity. However, they will only know after watching the official special program tomorrow.

3) Redeem codes

Three new redeem codes will be released on the livestream tomorrow. Each of them provides 100 Primogems, making up a total of 300 Primogems that can be collected by viewers.

New additions will be added to version 2.7 and players will only know after watching the special program.

