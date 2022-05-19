Genshin Impact 2.7 update date, time, and duration revealed

Genshin Impact officials have finally revealed the release dates for patch 2.7 through official announcements. Patch 2.7 was scheduled for release in the month of May but was delayed due to the severe pandemic situation in Shanghai.

The official announcements have revealed that Genshin Impact's patch 2.7 will be released on June 1, 2022. The announcement also mentioned that patch 2.7 would continue the six-week schedule followed by miHoYo.

Here is everything players need to know about the official announcements and the release of patch 2.7.

Genshin Impact: Official announcement reveals patch 2.7 release date and duration

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



Earlier today, an official announcement was made by the developers of Genshin Impact on all of their social media accounts. The official announcements updated the community on the new scheduled date and duration for patch 2.7.

According to the official announcement, the game will undergo maintenance on May 31, 2022, for about five hours. This is a normal procedure done by the officials before the patch updates. Hence, this implies that the patch 2.7 update will be released on June 1, 2022 for most regions.

The announcement also reveals the duration of the upcoming patch 2.7 and more information about patch 2.8. Patch 2.7 is expected to follow the six-week schedule generally used by HoYoverse for their patch updates. After the six-week mark, officials have promised to update the community with news regarding patch 2.8.

Upcoming Genshin Impact banners in patch 2.7

Yelan + Xiao

Barbara / Yanfei / Noelle



Yelan's release in current data is 31st May

Credible sources have confirmed that the Phase I banners will feature Xiao and Yelan. While Xiao is a 5-star Anemo DPS character, Yelan is a new upcoming 5-star character who uses a bow and Hydro vision.

The 4-star characters that will have a boosted drop rate in Phase I banners are:

Barbara

Yanfei

Noelle

Phase II banners will feature Arataki Itto and Kuki Shinobu (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase II of patch 2.7 will have a solo rerun by Arataki Itto. Arataki Itto is an excellent Geo DPS character who uses Claymore. He is a 5-star character who has abilities that are based on his DEF instead of ATK.

The only 4-star confirmed to be featured on Itto's banner is Kuki Shinobu. Kuki Shinobu is a new upcoming 4-star character who is also the first Electro healer. She is also known as the deputy leader of the Arataki Gang.

The weapon banners in both Phase I and Phase II will have the signature weapons of Yelan, Xiao, and Arataki Itto. Currently, no information is available about the 4-star weapons that will be featured in these weapon banners.

