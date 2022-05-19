Genshin Impact 2.7 banners: Yelan, Xiao, Weapons, 4-stars, and release dates leaked

A new Genshin Impact 2.7 leak seems to confirm an older leak regarding Yelan and Xiao's banners. More specifically, it's about how both characters will appear on the first banner of the new update, and how their signature weapons will be on the Epitome Invocation running alongside their character banners.

It has also been confirmed that some familiar 4-star characters would be featured on the character banners:

Barbara

Noelle

Yan Fei

As far as release dates go, these banners will go live when Genshin Impact 2.7 goes live. Current leaks point to May 31, 2022 being that release date, but is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: First banner with Yelan and Xiao

The above leak does confirm what Travelers can expect from the first wave of Event Wishes. Just for reference, here are the last dates these characters were featured:

Yelan: N/A

N/A Xiao: January 5, 2022 - January 25, 2022

January 5, 2022 - January 25, 2022 Barbara: December 14, 2021 - January 4, 2022

December 14, 2021 - January 4, 2022 Noelle: November 24, 2021 - December 14, 2021

November 24, 2021 - December 14, 2021 Yan Fei: January 25, 2022 - February 15, 2022

miHoYo hasn't officially confirmed these banners, so the content is subject to change (even if it is unlikely to happen).

Genshin Impact 2.7 first Weapon Banner

The two 5-star weapons that will appear in the first banner of the forthcoming update are Aqua Simulacra and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear. The 4-star weapons have not been leaked yet, so Travelers will have to be patient to find out more about that later.

Nonetheless, Aqua Simulacra is Yelan's signature 5-star Bow and will be making its grand debut in this update. Similarly, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is Xiao's signature 5-star Polearm and was last featured in Xiao's rerun that began on January 5, 2022, and ended on January 25, 2022.

Second phase of Version 2.7

Itto and Kuki Shinobu have been leaked to appear on the second banner, but the remaining two 4-star characters aren't currently known. Redhorn Stonethresher and Memory of Dust will also be the 5-star Weapons for the second Epitome Invocation of the 2.7 update. Considering that Memory of Dust isn't a character's signature 5-star weapon, it's likely that Itto will be the sole 5-star character of the phase.

The second phase of Event Wishes should take place on June 21, 2022, based on some information from the Tweet shown below.

Release dates

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.7]



Yelan + Xiao

Barbara / Yanfei / Noelle



Yelan's release in current data is 31st May

Shinobu's release in current data is 21st June [2.7]Yelan + XiaoBarbara / Yanfei / NoelleYelan's release in current data is 31st MayShinobu's release in current data is 21st June

Although there is no official confirmation on when Genshin Impact 2.7 will go live, current leaks point to it coming out on May 31, 2022. This leak also confirms the previous banner leak, which referenced the same 5-star and 4-star characters and states that Kuki Shinobu will debut on June 21, 2022.

This Version Update was originally supposed to come out on May 11, 2022, but was delayed due to what was happening in Shanghai. There has been no official release date since that delay, so Travelers have been anticipating an update on that matter.

Assuming the above leak holds up well, they would only have to wait until May 31, 2022.

