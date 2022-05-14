Genshin Impact 2.7 banners, 4-star characters, weapons and release dates leaked

A credible leaker posted a leak over two weeks ago regarding Genshin Impact 2.7's banners (4-star characters and weapons). Given the lack of new leaks on the topic and the fact that not everybody might have seen it, the details are worth sharing. That Genshin Impact 2.7 leak essentially stated:

1st Event Wish 5-star Characters: Yelan & Xiao

Yelan & Xiao 1st Event Wish 4-star Characters: Barbara, Noelle, Yanfei

Barbara, Noelle, Yanfei 1st Event Wish 5-star Weapons: Aqua Simulacra & Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Aqua Simulacra & Primordial Jade Winged-Spear 2nd Event Wish 5-star Character: Itto

Itto 2nd Event Wish 4-star Character: Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu 2nd Event Wish 5-star Weapons: Redhorn Stonethresher & Memory of Dust

No official release dates were given, but there is some speculation on that matter based on other leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.7 banner leaks

It is worth noting that Uncle Y has correctly uncovered four leaks in the past and hasn't gotten anything wrong yet. That doesn't necessarily guarantee that these banners are 100% true, but it's something for readers to consider. He was also banned from NGA, a website where many of these Chinese leaks show up.

All of these leaked 5-star characters show up in the leaked livestream official artwork. Similarly, Yanfei and Kuki Shinobu also appear in it and are leaked to be in these banners as well. Speaking of the livestream, it's worth noting that there is no leaked release date for that Special Program.

Yelan and Kuki Shinobu are new characters who will debut in this Version Update. The above video showcases all of Yelan's moves, which will be helpful for Travelers who haven't seen them before.

Yelan's weapon will debut on the Weapon Banner alongside Genshin Impact 2.7. It's known as Aqua Simulacra, and has the following effect:

"HP is increased by 16/20/24/28/32%. When there are opponents nearby, the DMG dealt by the wielder of this weapon is increased by 20/25/30/35/40%. This will take effect whether the character is on-field or not."

Similarly, some Travelers may also wish to look at Kuki Shinobu's gameplay showcase. The above video leak shows what they can expect from her in Genshin Impact 2.7. She doesn't have a unique weapon, as she's only a 4-star character compared to Yelan.

Possible release date

Lumie @lumie_lumie (Questionable)



2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.



During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events. (Questionable)2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events.

An unconfirmed leak from a credible leaker stated that Genshin Impact 2.7 was delayed by three weeks. If that were true, that would mean the first wave of Event Wishes would happen on June 1, 2022 (three weeks after May 11, 2022, the original expected release date of the update).

However, there is no guarantee that the first banner will be active during this time, given that a real-life event is causing the delay. There is also the possibility that the next Version Update could come sooner than expected. Alternatively, it could be delayed even further.

There are also rumors that Genshin Impact 2.7 will be shorter than past updates, meaning that it isn't likely that the Event Wishes in it will last the usual 21 days. Hence, the second banner's release date would be up in the air if that were true.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you spend money to get Yelan? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul