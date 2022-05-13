Genshin Impact 2.7 version duration likely to be shortened, as per leaks

A new unverified leak states that Genshin Impact 2.7 will be shorter than the usual 42 days associated with Version Updates. This leak comes from a technician, so its credibility is already in question, but it's still worth sharing the details for those curious to find out more.

It was initially in Chinese before being translated into English. That leak basically stated that Genshin Impact 2.7 was shortened. The leaker got the news when doing an MD5 (a vulnerable hash function that security experts often advise not to use). Whether it's true or not remains to be seen, but it has people talking.

The full leak can be seen in the Reddit post shown below.

Genshin Impact 2.7 could be shorter than previous versions (according to a leak)

Normally, a Version Update lasts for 42 days. This statement has been true for every version from 1.0 to 2.5. Genshin Impact 2.7 ended up being delayed, meaning that the 2.6 Update has lasted longer than every previous update thus far.

Some Travelers believe that this leak makes sense for several reasons, such as:

It will allow upcoming updates to begin on their expected dates once again.

miHoYo might plan their events around certain times (like Summer or Winter).

It can skip out some of the filler time in Genshin Impact 2.7.

Sumeru won't get delayed.

However, that doesn't guarantee that the leak is authentic; there is a good chance that it's completely fake. No other credible leaker has supported it thus far, and the next update's release date is still unknown.

What is known about Genshin Impact 2.7?

The official artwork for the upcoming update (Image via miHoYo)

The forthcoming update does have some content known to players via several leaks. For example, the above image comes from what was supposed to be the next livestream. The characters featured on it are:

Yelan

Itto

Xiao

Kuki Shinobu

Yanfei

Al

l of those characters have been leaked to be on a banner in that Version Update. Given their prominence in this art, it wouldn't be farfetched if those leaks were accurate (keep in mind that these leaks haven't been proven correct yet).

Similarly, the upcoming Spiral Abyss has also been leaked. The previous hyperlink includes enemy lineups and buffs for players to find out. However, there is also content that players don't know yet, such as:

Version Update release date

Livestream release date

Specific banners

Until then, Travelers can only wait for more leaks (such as if the next Version Update is genuinely shortened or not).

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like it if Genshin Impact 2.7 was shorter than usual? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul