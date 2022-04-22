What are the rumored Genshin Impact 2.7 banners so far?

Genshin Impact has already announced two characters that will be introduced to players for the first time in the upcoming 2.7 patch updates. The new characters that will be introduced are - Yelan, a 5-star Hydro character, and Kuki Shinobu, a 4-star Electro character. There are also speculations that the upcoming patch may see a rerun of Arataki Itto.

Hence, it is high time for players to start grinding the current version events to save enough Primogems for the upcoming characters. Players who have been saving for these upcoming characters should look into the rumored upcoming banners. The following is everything players need to know about the 2.7 update and the rumored banners to drop.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Introduction of new characters, weapons, and reruns

Yelan and Arataki Itto (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact 2.7 patch update is scheduled to go live on May 11, 2022. However, considering the recent news about the spread of COVID in Shanghai, the release of the upcoming patch might be postponed to a later date.

The only confirmed news that the community has about 2.7 banners is the introduction of new characters and new weapons. With Genshin Impact 2.6, the official media handles released drip marketing posts about Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

Though the exact date is still unknown, Genshin Impact officials have the practice of releasing drips of characters they will release in the next patch update.

Rumored character banners

Yelan has mesmerized the community with her character design and cool attacks animations. As a bow user, she has abilities that make her suitable for the role of Hydro applicator and as a Sub-DPS.

This implies that she could have great synergy with a lot of team composition and individuals such as HuTao, Yoimiya, Ayaka, and many more. Yelan fans will start pre-farming while saving Primogems to summon her in the upcoming patch update.

While Yelan has fans in her palm with her incredible design and animations, Kuki Shinobu has people on the edge of their seats because of her unique kit. Kuki Shinobu is said to be Genshin Impact’s first Electro healer.

Many leakers have speculated that Yelan might drop in the first half of the 2.7 patch update while Kuki Shinobu will drop in the second half.

Yuen Wu @YuenshinWu #AratakiItto Arataki Itto re-run to be expected soon in version 2.7 with Kuki Shinobu as the featured four-star character. One of the leaked events is "The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival". #GenshinImpact #KukiShinobu (thread) Arataki Itto re-run to be expected soon in version 2.7 with Kuki Shinobu as the featured four-star character. One of the leaked events is "The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival". #GenshinImpact #AratakiItto #KukiShinobu (thread) https://t.co/NDJp28xvdn

Some leakers have claimed that Arataki Itto and Kuki Shinobu will share the phase 2 character event banner. It is not surprising to have the leader and deputy leader of the Arataki Gang under the same banner.

There will also be an event called the “The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival,” which signifies that the speculation of Arataki Itto’s rerun could very well be true. However, players are advised to wait for the official announcement for any confirmation.

Rumored weapon banners

Like every other 5-star character, Yelan will drop in 2.7 banners with her signature weapon, Aqua Simulacra, a 5-star bow with high Crit DMG as secondary stats. The upcoming 2.7 Epitome Invocation (weapon banner) will see Aqua Simulcra if Yelan is introduced in version 2.7.

If Arataki Itto returns, the phase 2 weapon banner might return with Redhorn Stonethresher, a 5-star claymore that provides Crit DMG through secondary stats and increases Itto’s DEF. It is still too early to predict which 4-star weapons or characters might drop alongside the new Genshin Impact character or rerun characters.

