Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Yelan's signature weapon with 88% CRIT DMG stats revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.7 will bring in Yelan and her five-star weapon. She is a five-star Hydro Bow user, which naturally implies that her signature weapon is a five-star Bow.

Earlier, players were assuming Yelan's signature weapon to be the Kirin Bow. As it turns out, the weapon tailor-made for her is called Aqua Simulacra, and it has a Crit DMG sub-stat.

Here's everything players should know about the upcoming Aqua Simulacra bow in Genshin Impact.

Aqua Simulacra in Genshin Impact 2.7: Sub-stat, passive ability, and more

At Lv. 1, the Aqua Simulacra has 44 Base ATK and grants 19.2 Crit DMG. However, upon ascension and reaching Lv. 90, it provides 542 Base ATK and 88.2% Crit DMG.

The passive ability of the weapon is called the Cleansing Form:

HP is increased by 16%20%/24%/28%/32%. When there are opponents nearby, the DMG the character who equips this weapon deals is increased by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%. This will take effect whether the character is on-field or not.

It is evident that the upcoming weapon is purely made for DPS characters like Childe, Ganyu, Yoimiya, and Yelan. This will increase the damage output and HP, suggesting that it will be desirable on units whose damage scales off their HP.

Even though the base ATK isn't too high, the passive ability compensates for it.

Yelan's damage from her Elemental Skill and Burst is based on her max HP, which is why the Aqua Simulacra will be the best-in-slot for her.

In addition, the Elemental Burst is an off-field DPS ability that infuses the active character's Normal Attacks with Hydro. Hence, Yelan can easily make the most out of the DMG buff granted by the passive.

When will Aqua Simulacra release in Genshin Impact version 2.7?

As per prominent leaker Lumie, Yelan will be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact version 2.7, and Kuki Shinobu will be featured in a banner during the second half. Ideally, the Aqua Simulacra bow should arrive with Yelan's banner in the first half.

The ongoing 2.6 update was released on March 30, 2022. Based on the game's fixed 21-day banner cycle and 42-day update cycle, it is safe to assume that version 2.7 will be released on May 11, 2022. This should also be the release date for Yelan and Aqua Simulacra.

Readers must note that the information mentioned above is based on leaks and speculations and is subject to change. They should always wait for an official announcement by the developers before saving/spending their valuable resources like Primogems.

