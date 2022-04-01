Genshin Impact: All 24 Radiant Spincrystal locations and how to use them

There are 24 Radiant Spincrystal locations that Genshin Impact players can find in Teyvat, with eight scattered in each of the three major regions. They look like little gold coins with a hole in the middle, which always shine with a radiant sparkle. They're hard to miss if the player knows where to look.

Genshin Impact players can also get them from Chubby, but this article will focus entirely on locations where players can pick them up. Similarly, this article will divide each Radiant Spincrystal by their appropriate number in ascending order.

All 24 Radiant Spincrystal locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players need either a Euphonium Unbound: Winding or a Euphonium Unbound: Soaring to play Radiant Spincrystals. They both cost 300 Realm Currency in the Serenitea Pot. Winding changes the music for the main building, while Soaring affects the outside areas.

1) North of Dawn Winery

It's on a barrel on the north side of the Dawn Winery (Image via miHoYo)

The first Radiant Spincrystal is located north of the Dawn Winery on a random barrel. It contains "Dawn Winery Theme."

Note: The third and 19th Radiant Spincrystals are nearby, so Genshin Impact players are highly recommended to scroll down to their sections to save time for later.

2) Southwest of Dawn Winery

It's on a random cart (Image via miHoYo)

This location is southwest of the first spot in this article. It's on a random cart in the Dawn Winery and contains "Lone Sojourner."

3) Southeasternmost side of Mondstadt

It's on a crate inside Mondstadt's walls (Image via miHoYo)

The fourth Radiant Spincrystal is located on a crate on the southeasternmost side of Mondstadt. It contains "A Day in Mondstadt."

4) On a roof in Mondstadt

This one is on a roof south of the Good Hunter store (Image via miHoYo)

This one can be easy to miss in Mondstadt due to the fact that it's on a roof of a random building. Genshin Impact players who find this one can play "Mondstadt Starlit."

5) Favonius Cathedral

It's northwest of the Favonius Cathedral (Image via miHoYo)

This one can be found northwest of the Favonius Cathedral in Mondstadt, near the gravestones and a tree. Its shiny yellow glow should make it stand out to players, given the scenery. It contains "Windborn Hymn."

6) On top of the Knight of Favonius's Headquarters

It's on the northeastern roof of the Knights of Favonius' headquarters (Image via miHoYo)

The following location is easy to find. It's just a little bit southeast of the western Teleport Waypoint in Mondstadt. Travelers will find it on the northeastern side of the roof where the Knights of Favonius are stationed.

It contains "Knights of Favonius."

7) Near Angel's Share

It's slightly northwest of Angel's Share in Mondstadt (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players will find the 16th Radiant Spincrystal northwest of Angel's Share in Mondstadt, on top of a barrel. It contains "Angel's Share."

8) South of Dawn Winery

This barrel is on the south side of Dawn Winery (Image via miHoYo)

The last Mondstadt location is south of the Dawn Winery, and the Radiant Spincrystal is on a barrel. It contains "Before Dawn, at the Winery."

9) East of Mt. Tianheng

This one is on a mountain east of Mt. Tianheng (Image via miHoYo)

Southwest of the Bubu Pharmacy is a small mountain with two Glaze Lilies. Between those two Glaze Lilies is another Radiant Spincrystal, which contains "Sun Rises in Liyue."

10) Northwest of Mingxing Jewelry

This one requires the players to climb some steps (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players will find the 26th one northwest of Mingxing Jewelry. It contains "Call it a Day in Liyue."

11) East Liyue Harbor

This one is in the eastern side of Liyue Harbor (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can find this one north of the Liyue Reputation spot on the map. It contains "Clear Sky Over Liyue."

12) North of Wangshu Inn

It's on a crate in some shade (Image via miHoYo)

There are three Radiant Spincrystals in Wangshu Inn. The first one is on a crate underneath a platform near a stall. This one contains "Cozy Leisure Time."

13) East of Wangshu Inn

It's east of Wangshu Inn, near a tree (Image via miHoYo)

This one is located on a crate east of the Teleport Waypoint, out in the open near a tree. It contains "Flows of Jade-Like Water."

14) Wangshu Inn dock

It's on a crate on the nearby pier (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players will find this one northwest of the previous location. It would be on the northeastern dock of Wangshu Inn, and it contains "Vague Whispers."

15) Wast of Qingce Village

It's near Chang the Ninth (Image via miHoYo)

The 38th one to collect is near Chang the Ninth, who is located east of Qingce Village. This one contains "Peaceful Hike."

16) Southern Qingce Village

It's behind some merchant stalls in Qingce Village (Image via miHoYo)

The last location in Qingce Village is west of the previous one. It should be beneath the "la" in "Qingce Village" on the world map. This one is located on a barrel behind some stalls, and it contains "The Fading Stories."

That's it for Liyue, so it's now time to move on to Inazuma.

17) Grand Narukami Shrine

It's on some grass in the Grand Narukami Shrine (Image via miHoYo)

On the southeastern side of the Grand Narukami Shrine is some grass, where another Radiant Spincrystal exists in Genshin Impact. Travelers can obtain it to unlock "Miko's Night."

18) Inazuma City

This one is northwest of the southern Teleport Waypoint in Inazuma City (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can collect the second Inazuman Radiant Spincrystal in Inazuma City. More specifically, it's northwest of the southern Teleport Waypoint, on top of a crate. This one contains "Streets of Elegance."

19) West of Komore Teahouse

It's on a crate on the west side of Inazuma City (Image via miHoYo)

This one is west of Komore Teahouse, and it's on yet another crate. Pick it up to unlock "The Land of Her Serenity."

20) Near some tanuki statues in Chinju Forest

It's north of Chinju Forest (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can find the 50th one north of Chinju Forest, behind the big Tanuki statue. It contains "The Mysterious Islands."

21) Chinju Forest

It's northwest of the Chinju Forest Teleport Waypoint (Image via miHoYo)

This location is south of the "j" in "Chinju Forest." Genshin Impact players will unlock "Kitsune's Mask."

22) Northeastern side of the Kamisato Estate

Genshin Impact players can climb some walls on the northeastern side to get here (Image via miHoYo)

There are two Radiant Spincrystals to find in the Kamisato Estate. The first one can be tricky to spot, given that players either need to use an Elemental Skill to get here or climb around the northeastern walls.

This one contains "Hanachirusato."

23) Southwestern side of the Kamisato Estate

It's in the southwestern side of the Kamisato Estate (Image via miHoYo)

This Radiant Spincrystal lies on a rock located in the southwest section of the Kamisato Estate. It contains "Time to Say Farewell."

24) In the middle of Chinju Forest

It's just on a random rock (Image via miHoYo)

Near the "r" in Chinju Forest is the next Radiant Spincrystal for Genshin Impact players to find. This Radiant Spincrystal is just on a random rock, and it unlocks "Murmuring Creek" in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you spend a lot of time perfecting your Serenitea Pot? Yes No 0 votes so far