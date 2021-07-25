How to get Rust-worn key in Genshin Impact: Map locations revealed

In Genshin Impact, Rust-Worn Key is a Quest Item needed to open an Electroculus gate in Chinju Forest, Inazuma.

Players need to go through a quest series to discover the location of this Rust-Worn Key. In addition, once Genshin Impact players find the key, there will be no indication as to where the key goes.

Hence, in this guide, players will be able to identify both the Rust-Worn Key and the location of the Electroculus gate in Genshin Impact.

Where to find a Rust-Worn Key in Genshin Impact's Inazuma

Talk to a woman with Kitsune Mask in Konda Village (Image via WoW Quests, Youtube)

The first step towards locating the Rust-Worn Key and unlocking the Electroculus Gate in Genshin Impact is by undertaking a World Quest "A Strange Story in Konda." Players can start this quest by interacting with a Kitsune Mask woman in front of a fox statue north of Konda Village.

Halfway through the quest of "A Strange Story in Konda" (Image via Genshin Impact)

Progress through the quest until the player encounters the task "Head over to the designated area recorded in the notebook" in Genshin Impact. Then, defeat the enemies surrounding the location marked in the image above to retrieve the Old Key.

Note that the Old Key is different than the Rust-Worn Key.

Old Key is used to unlock the well (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the well on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can use the Old Key to unlock a well behind the Village Chief's house in Konda Village. At this point, they do not need to complete the quest to find the Rust-Worn Key in Genshin Impact.

Rust-Worn Key on top of a table at the bottom of the well (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the Rust-Worn Key on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Explore the new area until players reach the bottom of the well. The room containing the key is located at the back of the well behind a gate. Players can find a lot of treasure in the room, including a Luxurious Chest and another Quest Item, 'Old Stone Slate.'

The Rust-Worn Key can be seen on top of a table in front of candles.

Use the Rust-Worn Key on the Electroculus Gate (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can use the Rust-Worn Key to unlock an Electroculus Gate. The gate is on the west side of Chinju Forest. Players can find an Electroculus in there and a shrine to continue the World Quest "A Strange Story in Konda."

