Radiant Spincrystal in Genshin Impact: Where to get & How to use the item

After the Genshin Impact 2.4 update went live, you might've noticed a few small additions to the Serenitea Pot. It is a realm that has been in the game since 1.5, allowing everyone to decorate their own houses, and even create villages out of nothing.

However, each realm inside the Teapot has its own soundtrack that plays in the background. From Mondstadt to Liyue and even Inazuma, Genshin Impact is known for its beautiful OST. So MiHoYo decided to up their game, and now players can choose the kind of music they want to play inside their pot.

A brand new item, called the Radiant Spincrystal, was introduced with the recent 2.4 update. It helps unlock the various soundtracks bound to the Euphonium furnishing component. The following article will help guide players through the basics of a Radiant Spincrystal and where to get them.

Genshin Impact 2.4 introduces Radiant Spincrystal for Serenitea Pot: Here's how you can get it

To get the Radiant Spincrystal, look for the "Chubby" NPC on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You can find it within your own, or your friend's pot. To access your friend's Serenitea Pot, go to the "Friends" section on your Main Menu and request a visit to their world by clicking on their Avatar.

Genshin Impact also lets some players set permissions, where they can either let others come and go as they please, or set them to request-only. In any case, after entering another player's Serenitea Pot, look for Chubby on the map and open its inventory.

After opening its inventory, you can buy the two Radiant Spincrystals. There are rumored to be 46 Spincrystals in the game, each unlocking separate soundtracks within the Euphonium. However, not all of them are available right now.

How to use the Radiant Spincrystal?

After buying the Radiant Spincrystal from Chubby, return to your own base and access the Realm Depot via Tubby. From there, look for Euphonium in the "Riches of the Realm" section. Each will cost you 300 Realm Currency.

Once purchased, place the Euphonium anywhere in your pot and interact with it. If you have a Spincrystal on you, the Euphonium will ask for a key to unlock a new tune. Simply click on that song and then select "Unlock" at the bottom to prompt an interactive screen.

Once the game asks you to consume a Radiant Spincrystal, click on confirm to unlock a new song for your realm. You can now replace the ongoing soundtrack in your pot with the new one by selecting it and clicking "Switch" at the bottom.

To switch back to the original tune, simply unequip the Euphonium from your pot.

