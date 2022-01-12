How to obtain the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact: Quest location and walkthrough

The latest update from Genshin Impact has all the players scratching their heads, especially when it's related to the Enkanomiya. The new location is divided into seven different islands, each of them having its mysteries and puzzles. Luckily, this is where the Traveler comes in.

The following article breaks down the process of getting the Divine Bridle required for The Phaethon's Syrtos quest. This requires players to travel to three different locations and complete trials given by the afterimages in the Evernight period.

Steps that players need to follow to get the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact 2.4

Step 1:

The first location for the Offering (Image via Bungie)

To start things off, players would need to gather three Offerings from three different locations in Enkanomiya. The first location is near the north-western waypoint on The Narrows. After spawning, players need to head northeast until they find five pillars with blue inscriptions.

After unlocking them with key sigils, Aberaku will appear with a time trial.

The trial will throw in vishap enemies, which the players need to defeat in 30 seconds. Once completed, Aberaku will reward everyone with a precious chest alongside the "Offering of the Narrows."

Step 2:

The second Offering location in Serpent's Heart (Image via Genshin Impact)

To get the "Offering" in this location, everyone needs to spawn on the southern waypoint located on The Serpent's Heart. From there, the five inscription pillars will be located to the right, at the east of the minimap.

Once done, Aberaku will spawn again with a time trial. This time, players need to defeat three Abyss Mages in 60 seconds. After completion, Aberaku will spawn a Precious Chest and give the players "Offering of the Serpent's Heart."

Step 3:

The third Location for Offering (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the third offering, players can head to the waypoint located in the middle of Evernight Temple and glide down the hill from the left. Typically, there will be five pillars awaiting key sigils.

For this trial, players will need to defeat rifthounds within the time limit of 60 seconds. Upon completion, everyone will get a Precious Chest alongside the "Offering of the Temple."

Step 4:

Offering location in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last step requires players to spawn at the main Dainichi Mikoshi waypoint and head directly below where the two Ruin Guards are resting. After defeating the Ruin Guards, players can unlock the next location by lighting up the pyro lanterns and gathering loot from the chest.

Three Offerings (Image via MiHoYo)

After placing three different offerings in three alters, a portal will spawn which heads directly to the top of the Dainichi Mikoshi summit. Aberaku will wait there with the Divine Bridle.

Players can follow the Teyvat Interactive Map to search for the Key Sigils required to unlock the inscriptions. There are a total of 59 sigils located all over Enkanomiya.

