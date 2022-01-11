Lotus Eater in Genshin Impact: Enkanomiya world quest guide

The latest Genshin Impact 2.4 update brought in an array of new world quests and mysteries. There is a lot of content aside from Archon Quest, as the brand new location comes with a total of seven islands and numerous chests.

The following article breaks down one of the complicated world quests located within the Enkanomiya location. It is called "Lotus Eater," and you can initiate it by following a bunch of puzzle mechanics.

Players can follow these steps to complete the Lotus Eater quest in Genshin Impact 2.4

Step 1:

The first location to start the Lotus Eater quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

To start things off, you can head towards the northern waypoint of Serpent's Head island, and navigate through a cave just below. To make things easier, just jump off the cliff from the waypoint, and glide towards the right. The first piece of the inscription can be located after entering the cave.

After interacting with the inscription, head back to the initial waypoint and pass through each blue door according to the order shown on the first wall. Once done, a mysterious figure will appear who will ask you to find his true identity. You can interact with the stone tablet located just outside the alter and report back to him.

This entire process needs to be done in the Evernight period.

Step 2:

Second step location (Image via Genshin Impact)

This step requires you to find where the "children are hidden." To start, the entire Enkanomiya region needs to be in the Whitenight period. After that, you can head to the northern waypoint located on "The Narrows" island, and navigate towards the eastern part of the map. There will be an entrance to the puzzle below.

Entrance to the puzzle (Image via miHoYo)

Once entered, you will be faced with the puzzle, where each lantern needs to be kept in a specific order by interacting with the three mechanisms. You can follow the image below to place the Lanterns in the required order.

Puzzle to the second location (Image via MiHoYo)

Once done, a door will open, leading to the next part of the quest.

Step 3:

Once through the door, take a hard left through the crack on the wall and turn the region into Evernight to summon the afterimage. You can follow the objective shown in the game and talk to the afterimage at the end of the road. Select the second option to choose the correct dialog.

Afterimage in the third step (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once spoken, it will ask you to go to the north-western part of the Evernight Temple.

Step 4:

Waters of Lethe location (Image via Genshin Impact)

To acquire the Waters of Lethe, you can spawn towards the north-western waypoint on the Evernight Temple island and head towards the objective. Simply interact with the points shown on the map to acquire the quest item.

The final location in the world quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

To turn in the Waters of Lethe, head to the very first waypoint on the Serpent Bowels and head on top of the huge flower structure in the middle. After interacting, wait for the next reset to gather the Dragonbone Orb.

Once acquired, you will be rewarded with 30 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wit.

Edited by R. Elahi