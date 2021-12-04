How to add Paimon to teapot realm (Serenitea pot) in Genshin Impact

A significant update for the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact version 2.3 is how players can add Paimon to the realm. Although it is mere decoration, the fanbase seems to have fun placing Paimon in their pot for various scenarios.

Serenitea Pot is a housing system in Genshin Impact that allows gamers to be creative and beautify the house as they please. For example, one can add a courtyard, buildings, animals, and many more ornaments as long as it does not exceed the load limit.

Alis @BonBon_Alis Thank you, Albedo. I will cherish the painting you made of Paimon in my Serenitea Pot. ♡♡ Though it would be nice to get Aether/Lumine's version of Paimon's painting and place in our Serenitea Pot as well. T^T Thank you, Albedo. I will cherish the painting you made of Paimon in my Serenitea Pot. ♡♡ Though it would be nice to get Aether/Lumine's version of Paimon's painting and place in our Serenitea Pot as well. T^T https://t.co/3mWNZ9J0AL

How to add Paimon to the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact

Use the Serenitea Pot gadget to enter the realm (Image via Genshin Impact)

First of all, Genshin Impact players need to unlock the Serenitea Pot before being able to put Paimon in it. The requirement to access the Serenitea Pot is by reaching Adventure Rank 28 and completing the Archon Quest 'A New Star Approaches.'

Then, the quest 'A Teapot to Call Home' will be available. Completing this will reward players with the Serenitea Pot permanently. Upon getting the said pot, one can choose the realm layout of their choice.

Complete Idle Teapot Talk to add Companion to the pot (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon unlocking the Serenitea Pot, players still cannot add a companion to the Serenitea Pot. This is because gamers need to complete one last World Quest called 'Idle Teapot Talk.'

The quest is straightforward as gamers only need to talk to Tubby in the Serenitea Pot. After that, Tubby will provide players with a 'Realm Dispatch' item that will allow them to add Companions to their Serenitea Pot.

Click on the finger icon to start decorating (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players who enter the Serenitea Pot for the first time will notice how bare the realm is except for the Main Building. They can click on the finger icon at the top of the screen to start decorating in their Serenitea Pot, including adding Paimon to the realm.

Paimon can be added from the Companion section (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact fans can add Paimon by going to the Companion section and clicking on the Paimon icon. Players can then place her anywhere they want as long as within the area and does not exceed the load limit.

How to add a portrait of Paimon in the Serenitea Pot

keith (kpop stuff, mute me)🧣🐘 @arzagachelz Look at my sister's serenitea pot 😭 i feel sad for Paimon 😔



Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Services⚰️ Look at my sister's serenitea pot 😭 i feel sad for Paimon 😔Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Services⚰️ https://t.co/W3oJDIbXH7

A recent event in Genshin Impact called 'Shadow Amidst Snowstorms' rewards players with a portrait of Paimon. It is a surprising yet delightful furnishing for the community.

Paimon's portrait can be selected from the Landscape section (Image via Genshin Impact)

One can select the furnishing, 'A Portrait of Paimon, the Greatest Companion,' from the Landscape section in the middle category.

Similar to other Companions in Genshin Impact, Paimon can be put in the Serenitea Pot simply for decoration. In addition, Paimon does not seem to have any special dialogue that will provide rewards to the Traveler. However, it does not deter from the fact that Paimon is still the best traveling companion.

