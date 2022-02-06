Equivalent Exchange Genshin Impact quest guide: How to unlock and complete

Genshin Impact loves to add hidden world quests around Teyvat. Each hidden world quest has its own criteria that players will have to complete, unlocking the hidden quests.

Equivalent Exchange is a hidden world quest that was added to Genshin Impact after the 1.2 update. This is a straightforward quest, but there are some things players should keep in mind when trying to unlock it.

This guide will cover everything you need to know about the Equivalent Exchange World Quest.

Equivalent Exchange Genshin Impact: How to unlock and complete

The Equivalent Exchange is a Mondstadt world quest that revolves around a Fatui NPC called Viktor. Players cannot find the World Quest without completing the daily commission, Tales of Winter, at least once.

After its completion, players can find Viktor standing inside Favonius Cathedral, Mondstadt.

Start the world quest by talking to Viktor and he will ask you for a favor. Players are given the task of bringing back some local Mondstadt specialties for Viktor.

First, the player will have to inquire with Sara if they sell any Mondstadt specialties.

Sara would suggest that the players make a satisfying salad which will be sustainable for long journeys.

If players cannot cook a delicious or normal satisfying salad, Sara will ask you to cook it again.

After collecting the satisfying salad, players will have to talk to Flora.

When asked about Mondstadt's specialties, she will suggest a flower bookmark, but players will have to answer a question first.

After getting the right answer, Flora will receive a flower bookmark made of dried windwheel aster.

If you get the answer wrong, players will have to give Flora some dandelion seeds first to receive the flower bookmark.

Lastly, players will go to Charles at Angel’s Share bar, where they will be required to retrieve some cocktail ingredients to make a beverage. The cocktail ingredients will be guarded by slimes.

After defeating the slimes, players will have to talk to Charles again to obtain the special beverage from Angel’s Share.

Players will have to talk to Viktor one last time to hand over the specialties. Each time you hand over one specialty, players get to ask Viktor for information about the Fatui. Upon doing so, players will be finished with the “Equivalent Exchange” world quest.

