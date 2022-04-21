5 best iPhones to play Genshin Impact in 2022

Genshin Impact is the best action role-playing game in the market developed by the Chinese developer miHoYo. The game has an anime-style gaming environment, as well as an action-based battle system that uses character switching and elemental magic. It is well-liked by gamers due to its high-resolution graphics and innovative gameplay.

This free-to-play game necessitates the use of high-end gaming phones that allow gamers to play without lagging or freezing. Apple is frequently gamers' first option among the top competitors for decent gaming phones due to particular gaming features, good phone storage, extended battery life, and no lag issues. In this article, we will explore the 5 best Apple phones to play Genshin Impact.

5 best Apple iPhones to play Genshin Impact

5) Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple @Apple iPhone SE. Portrait mode. 4K video. Long battery life. Fastest chip in a smartphone. Lots to love. Less to spend. iPhone SE. Portrait mode. 4K video. Long battery life. Fastest chip in a smartphone. Lots to love. Less to spend.

Cost: $394

Battery: 2018 mAh

Processor: A13 Bionic

Rear Camera: 12 MP

Front Camera: 7 MP

RAM: 4 GB

Though the iPhone was released two years back in 2020, it is still one of the best gaming phones to play games like BGMI, Genshin Impact, and more. The presence of the A13 Bionic chipset makes it perfect for gaming purposes.

If you are looking for a good budget Apple gaming phone, then the iPhone SE should be your first priority. It is equipped with a 4.7 inch display screen, 4 GB RAM and a battery capacity of 2018 mAh. It also has a rear camera of 12 MP and a front selfie camera of 7 MP.

4) Apple iPhone 11

Cost: $453

Battery: 3110 mAh

Processor: A13 Bionic

Rear Camera: 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

RAM: 4 GB

The iPhone 11 was released as an improved version of the iPhone SE, featuring a larger display screen and longer battery life. Players who find the 4.7-inch iPhone SE display screen to be too tiny can consider the iPhone 11, which has a 6.1-inch display screen and a 3110-mAh long battery capacity.

The phone costs a little more than the iPhone SE, but the addition of stereo speakers is well worth the extra cash. They give you the greatest gaming experience possible. It is powered by an A13 Bionic gaming processor, which makes it ideal for games like PUBG and Genshin Impact. It also has a 12 MP rear camera and 12 MP front camera.

3) Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Cost: $729

Battery: 2227 mAh

Processor: A14 Bionic

Rear Camera: 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

RAM: 4 GB

This is an excellent gaming phone for those who don't want to spend much on a phone but yet want to play games with the best gaming experience. The iPhone 12 Mini's A14 Bionic CPU and 4 GB RAM provide an excellent gaming experience.

Although the 2227 mAh long battery life may appear to be a disadvantage, you can quickly recharge your battery while playing Genshin Impact, owing to the high-speed charger. It has a 5.4-inch display screen, which is perfect for games like PUBG and Clash of Clans.

2) Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Cost: $1099

Battery: 3687 mAh

Processor: A14 Bionic

Rear Camera: 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

RAM: 6 GB

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of Apple's latest iPhones, with a strong A14 Bionic CPU and 128 GB of expandable storage that can be increased to 512 GB. For highly graphic-intensive games like Free Fire and Genshin Impact, its 6 GB RAM and large storage capacity make it the ultimate Apple gaming phone.

It boasts a 6.7-inch display screen and a 3687 mAh powerful battery capacity, allowing players to have the greatest gaming experience possible. Similar to the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro Max also has a 12 MP rear camera and 12 MP front selfie camera.

1) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Cost: $1099

Battery: 4352 mAh

Processor: A15 Bionic

Rear Camera: 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

RAM: 6 GB

It is the latest iPhone from Apple, which was released in September 2021. It has an A15 Bionic processor and 6 GB of RAM, putting it at the top of the list of the best gaming iPhones. The high-performance A15 Bionic chipset helps content creators and professional gamers have the finest gaming experience possible.

It has a storage capacity of 128 GB, which can be expanded to 512 GB, making it perfect for high-graphic games such as Clash Royale, Genshin Impact, and others. Despite the fact that the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max have the same price, gamers should pick the phone that best meets their needs.

Edited by R. Elahi