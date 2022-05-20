Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream: When and where to watch special program

Genshin Impact players can look forward to the 2.7 update livestream coming in a short while, and it will showcase a ton of new content. Fans won't want to miss out on this new livestream as it will reveal characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, along with the game's latest events and more.

The community has long awaited this update, and the release livestream is finally only a few hours away. Gamers can find out where to watch it here, along with when the stream will go live.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Where to watch 2.7 livestream

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program for

>>>



Also on the official YouTube channel >> 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)

>>> Version 2.7 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for #GenshinImpact 's new version will be on the official Twitch >> 5/20 at 8AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Also on the official YouTube channel >> 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)>>> youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact Version 2.7 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for #GenshinImpact's new version will be on the official Twitch >> 5/20 at 8AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Also on the official YouTube channel >> 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)>>>youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact https://t.co/G3Y0P7Kh6S

Genshin Impact has finally announced its 2.7 update special program that is set to reveal tons of information about the game's newest update. This broadcast will showcase the new characters, events, and story quests coming up during update 2.7.

Fans will definitely wish to tune in if they want all of the official information about the new version as soon as possible.

The livestream is set to go online on May 20, at 8.00 am UTC-4. This means that players in North America will need to tune in early in the morning on Friday, while others across the world will get to see the stream later during the evening.

To help clear up confusion, fans can take advantage of this countdown to when the livestream will begin:

Where to watch stream

Players have several options when it comes to watching the stream, as they can tune into it while it is live or wait until the VOD is uploaded to YouTube later in the day. They'll need to head to the game's official Twitch account to watch it live, which will feature the livestream in the English language.

If users don't plan on watching live, they can view a reupload of the stream on the game's official YouTube channel after a few hours. This stream is the best way to go over anything that fans may have missed, and given how much is set to arrive during this update, gamers will want to make sure they catch everything.

This update is one of the most anticipated so far, and it is finally almost here. Genshin Impact 2.7's livestream is arriving in only a short while, and players will want to make sure they catch it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer