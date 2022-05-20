Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream date, time, countdown, and more

miHoYo has finally announced the much-anticipated Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream, including its date and time. Travelers have been looking forward to this Special Program for a while now, especially since the upcoming Version Update was delayed, which was an unprecedented move in the game's history.

Here is a quick rundown of what Travelers should know about the steam:

Date: May 20, 2022

May 20, 2022 Time (Twitch): 8:00 AM (UTC-4)

8:00 AM (UTC-4) Time (YouTube): 12:00 PM (UTC-4)

The characters shown in the announcement are Aether, Itto, and Yelan. Aether is always present in the English livestreams, while Itto and Yelan will have banners in this upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream announcement

The above Tweet contains a link to the official Twitch and YouTube accounts that will be hosting the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream. There isn't much time until it airs, so Travelers won't have to wait long to find out more about this highly anticipated update.

It should be noted that the YouTube account will have the Special Program still available for viewing long past the end of the stream. This minor tidbit should be useful for busy Travelers who want to watch it but won't be able to see it live at either 8:00 AM (UTC-4) or 12:00 PM (UTC-4).

The earliest Travelers can watch the stream is 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on May 20, 2022.

Genshin Impact 2.7 countdown clock

The above countdown should offer a specific time for all regions as to when the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream will begin. This countdown clock is also helpful in the sense that no one has to convert the 8:00 AM (UTC-4) time to suit their local time. Keep in mind that the above countdown is only for the Twitch Special Program; the YouTube one will happen four hours later.

Now that players know when the livestream will air, it might be a good idea to discuss what to expect from this upcoming update.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream

One of the most popular aspects of a Special Program is the three temporary Redeem Codes that add up to 300 free Primogems. Fortunately, there is no reason to expect them to be absent from the upcoming Special Program. If the player can't watch it live, they should know that these codes will be posted everywhere, on various websites and social media.

Besides that, players should expect some information on the upcoming character banners. Yelan is a 5-star character that will likely get a showcase, while Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star character that players should also be able to see. Rerun information is also expected to be revealed here.

One of the events expected to be highlighted in the livestream (Image via miHoYo)

These livestreams also tend to reveal various event information, so Travelers should expect to see some new details on the various events in this update. Perhaps they will learn about events such as:

Perilous Trail

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival

Heart of the Machine

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure

And lastly, to ensure everyone is having a good time, the voice actors will make some jokes that viewers know and love.

Remember, the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream will air this Friday.

