Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream date, time, and where to watch

Following weeks of anticipation, Genshin Impact has finally announced the date and time for the 2.7 Special Program. The 2.7 update was originally scheduled to arrive on May 11, 2022, but a sudden COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai led to an indefinite delay.

The third phase of version 2.6 is live at the moment, and as per the latest announcement by the developers, the next update will arrive on May 31, 2022.

Here's everything players need to know about the 2.7 Special Program.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program date and time revealed

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account for Japan was the first to post about the 2.7 Special Program. As per their announcement, the 2.7 live stream will take place on May 20 (Friday) at 09.00 pm JST.

Time conversions for other regions of the world are as follows:

IST - May 20, 2022 at 05.30 pm

- May 20, 2022 at 05.30 pm Pacific Time - May 20, 2022 at 05.00 am

- May 20, 2022 at 05.00 am UTC - May 20, 2022 at 12.00 pm

- May 20, 2022 at 12.00 pm Singapore- May 20, 2022 at 08.00 am

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program for

>>>



Also on the official YouTube channel >> 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)

>>> Version 2.7 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for #GenshinImpact 's new version will be on the official Twitch >> 5/20 at 8AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Also on the official YouTube channel >> 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)>>> youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact Version 2.7 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for #GenshinImpact's new version will be on the official Twitch >> 5/20 at 8AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Also on the official YouTube channel >> 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)>>>youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact https://t.co/G3Y0P7Kh6S

It is worth noting that the live stream will take place during these timings on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. Thereafter, the entire program will be streamed and uploaded to YouTube within four hours.

Interestingly, the official art for the 2.7 live stream on the Japanese announcement features Arataki Itto, Yelan, and Xiao. This could be a hint towards the upcoming banners and content.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream

As expected, the 2.7 Special Program will reveal the banners that will be a part of the update. According to leaks, Yelan's banner will arrive with the first half on May 31, 2022 and Kuki Shinobu will later be released in the second phase.

As for the rerun banners, it won't be a surprise if we witness the return of Xiao and Arataki Itto. While the former is a five-star Anemo Polearm user, the latter is an explosive five-star Geo Claymore user.

Additionally, Xiao and Itto will play an important role in the upcoming 2.7 storyline. Moreover, the leader of the Arataki gang is closely associated with Kuki Shinobu and it makes perfect sense for the developers to release them in a banner together.

Having said that, fans of Kazuha might be disappointed if his rerun banner isn't mentioned in the 2.7 Special Program. The five-star Anemo Sword user is clearly one of the best characters in the game, and his rerun banner hasn't arrived for a long time.

Edited by Atul S