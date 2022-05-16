5 best OnePlus devices to play Genshin Impact in 2022

Genshin Impact was first released in 2020, which is an action RPG developed and published by the Chinese video game developer miHoYo. The game is set in an open world and allows you to access the vast map while engaging in satisfying action-based gameplay. It is free to play and is monetized through in-game purchases like characters and weapons.

Surprisingly, Genshin Impact was found to be the highest-grossing game on Twitter in 2022 in terms of engagement. The game achieved this while being in the same league as popular trends like Elden Ring and Wordle.

Genshin Impact is available on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and even on iOS and Android. What's more interesting is the fact that the game being on mobile devices does not become a limitation to enjoying it properly. The game features the same high-definition graphics and highly refined controls as some of the other platforms it is available on.

If you are in the market for a OnePlus device, be content as they offer some of the best experiences for Genshin Impact and mobile gaming in general.

Top 5 OnePlus devices for Genshin Impact players in 2022

1) OnePlus 10 Pro

The 10 Pro is a looker (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest and greatest OnePlus device to exist currently. It features the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which can sufficiently run the game at 60 fps with graphical settings on high.

The device also features a 120Hz refresh rate, which unfortunately cannot be fully utilized on Genshin Impact as there is no support for a high refresh rate on the Android side, but we hope that we will soon get to see support for the same from developer miHoYo.

The game tends to hog on battery life, which is thankfully not much of an issue on the 10 Pro with its massive 5000mAh battery capacity. Overall, the 10 Pro is the best OnePlus device to experience Genshin Impact in 2022.

2) OnePlus 10R

OnePlus is a company best known for its humble beginnings with its flagship killer strategy. Since then, OnePlus has kind of lost their firm footing in their own marketplace and is near the same path as other tech giants like Samsung. In recent years, OnePlus has chosen to provide two alternatives to their top line of smartphones: a true flagship experience and a much more affordable variant.

The OnePlus 10R is essentially their budget variant, aiming to deliver a close experience as the top-of-the-line OnePlus 10 Pro. Knowingly, there are certain sacrifices compared to the flagship lineup, but for the price, it is truly value for money. The 10 R has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G chipset and 12 GB of RAM, which, coupled together, can certainly sort out your Genshin Impact gaming sessions.

3) OnePlus Nord 2

The Nord 2 in Green Wood colorway (Image via OnePlus)

If you are in the market for a truly budget-oriented OnePlus device to play Genshin Impact, we cannot suggest anything over the OnePlus Nord 2. It has a great 6.43 inch AMOLED display coupled with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Genshin Impact is a bliss to play on this device, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and a base of 8GB RAM.

Although MediaTek 1200 is a budget-oriented chipset, we still get to see a smooth 45 fps in high graphics settings. However, we recommend toning down the settings a bit as you will run out of battery fairly quickly. The Nord 2 is still a great device with an exceptional design that almost everyone will appreciate.

4) OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT is the competitor to its own OnePlus 10R. Both 9RT and 10R are available at the same price point. They have their strong points, but if your focus is on gaming, the 9RT might be the superior choice.

The 9RT features the Snapdragon 888, which on paper is only slightly superior to the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset found in 10R, but in real-world usage, the Snapdragon processor is more optimized for a lot of games and applications.

So if you want the best performance in Genshin Impact around this price point in OnePlus devices, you can certainly consider the previous generation 9RT as a strong option. The OnePlus 9RT can also be found much cheaper in sales and is a great device overall.

5) OnePlus 8T

Despite being two generations old, the OnePlus 8T is still a great overall device. It offers all the joys of a flagship OnePlus device like immersive display, 120z refresh rate, 65 WT fast charging, and great design. The device can be picked up fairly cheaply nowadays and manages to beat some of the mid-range options available presently in terms of value.

As for Genshin Impact, you can expect stable frame rates while keeping graphical settings to medium. The flagship tier display ensures you get a highly immersive experience playing the game. Conclusively, if you want a great OnePlus device that can run the game smoothly without spending a lot, the OnePlus 8T manages to secure the spot.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu