5 gaming phones with the best benchmarks on AnTuTu

Benchmarks may not always equate to real-life performance, but they provide an accurate estimate of a smartphone’s performance. AnTuTu is the go-to benchmark test in smartphones, with companies often advertising their phones’ respective scores. Every month, AnTuTu releases a ranking list; here are the most powerful gaming phones as per March 2022.

Best gaming phones as per AnTuTu this month

5) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G - AnTuTu Score: 919689

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Image via Amazon)

Cost: $1299

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8 - 12GB

Display: 120 hz, 6.8-inch 1440 x 3088p

Main Camera: 108 MP

The smartphone is a combination of Samsung’s Note and S series. Made up of aluminum and glass, it has impeccable workmanship, something you would expect from the company. It runs Android 12 with the in-house One UI and will receive updates all the way to Android 16.

The Quad-HD AMOLED display will provide a great gaming experience at 120hz. It has a battery of 5000 mAh, so it can last those long gaming sessions. Being the most expensive one on this list, it has luxurious features like wireless charging and S pen, alongside the best front and back cameras.

4) Xiaomi Mi 12 - AnTuTu Score: 934881

The Xiaomi Mi 12 (Image via Xiaomi)

Cost: $749

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8 - 12GB

Display: 120 hz, 6.28-inch 1080 x 2400 p

Main Camera: 50 MP

Xiaomi Mi 12 is a powerful gaming phone that is comfortable to hold with a round and ergonomic build. It has a 12-bit HDR10+ supported screen, going up to a brightness of 1100 nits, which is excellent for a flagship phone. These features, along with a lucrative $750 price, give it an edge over its rivals and make it a great deal.

3) Realme GT 2 Pro - AnTuTu Score: 970727

Realme GT 2 Pro (Image via Realme)

Cost: $759.79

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8 - 12GB

Display: 120 hz, 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216p

Main Camera: 50 MP

The GT 2 Pro is Realme's most expensive and decked out phone, which comes at a premium price of $759.79. Packed with the latest LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, this phone is one of the fastest on the market.

Inside the phone is a stainless steel vapor cooling chamber, which also has the largest cooling surface of any smartphone. This phone is pro-environment with a reduced carbon footprint.

2) Motorola Edge 30 Pro - AnTuTu Score: 978019

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro (Image via Motorola)

Cost: $1000

Battery: 4800 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8 - 12GB

Display: 144 hz, 6.7-inch 1080 x 2400p

Main Camera: 50 MP

Motorola Edge 30 one-ups the competition by having a 144hz display, but at 1080p, it is more of a win-lose situation. Unlike other devices, this phone has an always-144hz display mode that eats through the battery, though the 4800 mAh capacity should help you last throughout the day.

1) Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro - AnTuTu Score: 981496

The Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro (Image via Xiaomi)

Cost: $900

Battery: 4600 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8 - 12GB

Display: 120 hz, 6.73-inch 1440 x 3200p

Main Camera: 50 MP

Xiaomi have nailed their flagship smartphones this year with both of them making the list. With the highest AnTuTu score, the Mi 12 Pro will cover all your gaming needs and more. Despite a better telephoto camera and a slightly larger battery, it is a minor upgrade unless the screen size, at 6.73 inches, is a dealmaker.

All the top smartphones have very similar specifications, with all of them packing the same chipset, Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is the fastest the market offers at the moment. Without a doubt, these scores will be topped by newer phones, but today, on paper, these are the fastest smartphones you can buy.

Edited by Saman