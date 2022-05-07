5 best OnePlus smartphones that support PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games in the world, with its craze continuously increasing with newer updates and features. Players can play this game on several smartphones, but it is preferable to use a gaming phone with good RAM, storage, processor, and gaming features.

FPS, which stands for Frames Per Second, is an important feature that has a massive effect on gameplay. Players should tailor their FPS settings according to their mobile device in order to avoid lag or freezing issues while playing PUBG Mobile. OnePlus is one of the top smartphone companies whose phones are powerful and capable of supporting multiple FPS settings. In this article, we will discuss the top OnePlus phones that support 90 FPS gaming for PUBG Mobile.

5 Best OnePlus phones to play PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS

5) OnePlus 7T

Display Screen: 6.55 inch

Battery: 3800 mAh

RAM: 8 GB

Cost: $317

OnePlus 7T was introduced by the company as an improved and upgraded version of the OnePlus 7. Many of the features that distinguish the OnePlus 7 Pro from the OnePlus 7 are carried over, including a third back-camera and a 90Hz display. The phone is a great option for gaming on since it features a 6.55 inch display, 8 GB RAM and a powerful Snapdragon 855+ processor, allowing players to play graphic-intensive games like PUBG, BGMI and Clash Royale for long hours.

4) OnePlus 8

Display Screen: 6.55 inch

Battery: 4300 mAh

RAM: 8 GB

Cost: $380

The OnePlus 8 has completed its two-year anniversary, which means its price is dropping dramatically. A few generations old yet flagship-grade processor, fantastic cameras, a beautiful display, and the quick charging experience that made OnePlus famous are all on offer for a fair price, making it one of the best value-for-money smartphones on the market. If you want to play PUBG Mobile at 90 frames per second on a budget, this is the phone for you. Players may find this phone on sale as newer OnePlus smartphones are being released.

3) OnePlus 9

Display Screen: 6.55 inch

Battery: 4500 mAh

RAM: 8 GB

Cost: $489

The OnePlus 9 was announced in March 2021 with a number of additional features that gamers can benefit from, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 4500 mAh battery, and a 6.55-inch display screen that supports both 90 and 120 frames per second. It features a robust and elegant body and is excellent for gaming video creators who wish to play games and multitask at the same time. It allows players to play games like COD Mobile, PUBG, and Clash of Clans without experiencing stutters or freezing. The unique gaming mode allows gamers to enter a new realm of gaming where they can enjoy the best gaming experience possible without any interruptions.

2) OnePlus 9 Pro

Display Screen: 6.70 inch

Battery: 4500 mAh

RAM: 8 GB

Cost: $798

The OnePlus 9 Pro is another powerful smartphone for gamers and includes a number of incredible features that gamers can use to improve their gaming experience. It has a 6.70-inch 1440p display that provides an excellent gaming experience. It boasts the Snapdragon 888 processor and a 120 Hz LTPO display panel, allowing gamers to play games at both 90 and 120 FPS without lag or heat. Players can play games for an extended period of time because of the 4500 mAh battery life and super fast charging.

1) OnePlus 10 Pro

Display Screen: 6.70 inch

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM: 8 GB

Cost: $879

OnePlus 10 Pro is another fantastic phone from OnePlus. It is one of the most popular phones among professional gamers. Its Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 5000 mAh battery, and 8 GB RAM ensures a seamless gaming experience. These features are ideal for games like PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile, where gamers can comfortably play at both 90 and 120 FPS. It has a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel front camera, which makes it ideal for professional streaming.

