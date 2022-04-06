PUBG is without a doubt the most well-known battle royale game in the world due to its stunning graphics. The frame per second, or FPS, is a measurement of how smooth a game is while being played. It further ensures that players have a seamless gaming experience on their devices.

Such gaming experiences are available thanks to the higher refresh rate displays with 90Hz and 120Hz.

To play PUBG on 90 or 120 hz refresh rates, players must have excellent gaming phones. Samsung is one of the world's leading smartphone manufacturers, offering players the greatest gaming phones for playing PUBG on 90 frames per second.

5 best Samsung phones to play PUBG Mobile on 90 FPS

Samsung A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

5) Samsung A52s 5G

Cost: $350

Battery: 4500 mAh

Many gamers look for well-balanced phones that can perform everyday tasks while also supporting gaming. For them, the Samsung A52s 5G is an excellent choice.

The A52s has high-resolution cameras, superb gaming internals, twin speakers, a robust One UI, and a huge fast-charging battery, making it perfect for 90 FPS games. The Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon CPU helps games run smoothly.

4) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Cost: $450

Battery: 5000 mAh

This is one of the best gaming phones of Samsung with 90 FPS. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor and 120 hz refresh rate screen. It comes with a 6.7 inch display screen and 6 GB RAM, making it perfect to play graphic-intensive games.

The battery life of 5000 mAh allows you to play games for long hours without worrying about lag or battery issues.

3) Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung India @SamsungIndia #Samsung The #SingleTake feature on the Galaxy S20 | S20+ | S20 Ultra with revolutionary AI lets you shoot for up to 10 seconds and get back a variety of formats. So you can choose your best shot from up to 10 photos and 4 videos. Tweet to try it out! #GalaxyS20 The #SingleTake feature on the Galaxy S20 | S20+ | S20 Ultra with revolutionary AI lets you shoot for up to 10 seconds and get back a variety of formats. So you can choose your best shot from up to 10 photos and 4 videos. Tweet to try it out! #GalaxyS20 #Samsung

Cost: $544

Battery: 4000 mAh

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a robust gaming smartphone with a fashionable design that's perfect for games like Clash of Clans and PUBG. Despite its high price, it provides outstanding performance. The Snapdragon 865 processor allows the phone to run smoothly, letting you play games at 90 frames per second.

Because of its slim and appealing appearance, it fits well in the palm of the hand, allowing players to relax and enjoy the game.

2) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Cost: $788

Battery: 4000 mAh

The Samsung S21 Ultra is without a doubt the best gaming phone available. This gadget can handle even the most demanding users for a whole day without requiring them to find a charging outlet, thanks to a substantially enhanced display over G200 and a better GPU.

Thanks to Snapdragon 888 and a 6.8-inch screen, you can play graphically intensive games without worrying about battery life or slowness.

1) Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Cost: $799

Battery: 5000 mAh

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is compact, quick, and provides a stable Android experience. It's a small update that preserves the best features of the S21 while improving the camera, CPU, and materials to create a decent Android tablet.

It has a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8 GB of RAM, making it ideal for gaming at 90 FPS. The 5000 mAh battery life allows you to play PUBG for lengthy periods of time without freezing.

