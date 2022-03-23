Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer strategy game in which players use a range of attack methods and troops to attack bases in real-time. Because they were the first to bring gaming phones to market, mobile gamers who wanted an outstanding gaming experience had to choose a Chinese phone manufacturer.

This is no longer the case since players may now purchase a wide range of high-quality phones from other manufacturers, such as Samsung. Samsung has a substantial market share in mobile phones and has begun to make a name for itself in the gaming smartphone sector.

This article will look at the top 5 Samsung phones for Clash of Clans.

5 Best Samsung phones to play Clash of Clans

The following are the best Samsung phones to play Clash of Clans:

Samsung M12

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung S21 Ultra

5) Samsung M12

Cost $189 Camera 48 MP rear and 8 MP front camera Battery 6000 mAh

It's one of the best budget Samsung gaming phones in the market, capable of handling graphically demanding games without lagging or freezing. The Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch display screen and an Octa-Core processor for enhanced gaming performance.

The smartphone is powered by a massive 6000 mAh battery, making it suitable for graphically taxing battery-draining games like Clash Royale. It also boasts a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel front camera for high-resolution images and videos.

4) Samsung Galaxy A52s

Cost $350 Camera 64 MP rear and 32 front camera Battery 4500 mAh

Many players seek well-balanced phones that can handle general use while also supporting gaming, which is why the A52s is included in the top Samsung gaming smartphone list.

The A52s includes high-resolution cameras, excellent gaming internals, a strong One UI, twin speakers, and a massive fast-charging battery, making it suitable for games like Pubg and Clash of Clans. The Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon processor aids in the smooth running of games.

3) Samsung Galaxy M21

Cost $269 Camera 48 MP rear and 20 MP front Battery 6000 mAh

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is the most recent addition to the Galaxy M series. The Galaxy M21's main features are the Exynos 9611 SOC, which can give a good game performance, and the 6,000 mAh battery.

It's an excellent smartphone for games like Clash of Clans, BGMI, and CODM. This low-cost phone also has a triple camera configuration, with a 48-megapixel back camera and a 20-megapixel front camera that can take good photos even in low light.

2) Samsung Galaxy S20

Cost $544 Camera 64 MP rear and 10 MP front Battery 4000 mAh

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a powerful smartphone with a stylish appearance ideal for games like Clash of Clans and BGMI. Despite its expensive cost, it delivers excellent performance and is very user-friendly.

The Snapdragon 865 processor gives this phone exceptional performance, making it one of the best gaming phones on the market. Because of its slim and attractive design fits effortlessly in the palm, allowing players to enjoy the game pleasantly.

1) Samsung S21 Ultra

Cost $788 Camera 64 MP rear and 10 MP front Battery 4000 mAh

The Samsung S21 Ultra is, undoubtedly, the greatest gaming phone for players. Thanks to a much-improved display over G200 and a better GPU, this device can manage even the most demanding users for a whole day without requiring them to find a charging outlet.

You can play graphically intensive games without worrying about battery life or slowness, thanks to Snapdragon 888 and a 6.8-inch screen.

