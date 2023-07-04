5 best phones to play Coin Master in 2023

Coin Master is a casual strategy game developed by Israel studio Moon Actives. It was launched in 2011 and has crossed over 100 million downloads since. It is a fun game to while your time away when waiting for someone in a public space. The is available across platforms and is a good option if you are bored with regular strategy games.

Fortunately, Coin Master is not a performance-demanding game and can run on any handheld device, including PC, using an emulator. This article lists the five best phones that have impressive displays and sufficient RAM to play the title.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

Top five phones to explore the world of Coin Master

The phones included in this list are suitable for most games, including larger ones like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile. Let's look at the best phones you can buy to play Coin Master.

1) OnePlus 11 (starting at $720)

The OnePlus 11 was launched earlier this year and offers a balance of everything you would expect in a smartphone. It has a crisp 6.7-inch 120Hz display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. For gaming, the device's specification speaks for itself, ensuring an amazing gold rush experience on Coin Master.

Device OnePlus 11 RAM and Storage 8 GB LPDDR5X, 128GB UFS 3.1 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 48 MP + 32 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh, 100W Super VOOC charging Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm), 1440 x 3216 resolution

2) Xiaomi 13 Pro (starting at $720)

The 13 series from Xiaomi has been largely successful in the smartphone market mainly due to its camera hardware, making it one of the best phones for photography at present. The RAM options, storage type, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 further sweeten the deal. The device feels premium with its vivid display and stereo audio system.

Device Xiaomi 13 Pro RAM and Storage 8 GB LPDDR5X. 256GB UFS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 4700 mAh, 45W Fast charging Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm), 1080 x 2340

3) ASUS ROG Phone 7 (starting at $999)

The ROG 7 is a gamer's delight. It has 512GB of storage space, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It is ideal for streaming as well because of where the type C ports are located and the 6.8-inch superfast AMOLED display. Running Coin Master is easy on this beast of a device.

Device ASUS ROG Phone 7 RAM and Storage 16 GB, 512GB UFS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh, 65W Fast charging Display 6.8 inches AMOLED (17.27 cm), 1080 x 2448

4) iPhone 14 Pro Max (starting at $1199 )

The iPhone 14 series from Apple offer arguably the best smartphones currently available in the market. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has an A16 bionic chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Retina XDR display for an immersive gaming/multimedia experience, and excellent cameras. These features make it an ideal smartphone for all tasks, including exploring your strategic skills in Coin Master.

Device Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max RAM and Storage 6 GB, Upto 1 TB NVMe Storage Processor Apple Bionic A16 Rear Camera 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 4323 mAh, 15W Fast charging Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display 2796 x 1290

5) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (starting at $1199)

Samsung's flagship S23 Ultra is a powerful gaming device that is sometimes underappreciated. Thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, it can run almost any task without hassle. It has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, and boasts one of the best smartphone cameras in the market.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra RAM and Storage 12 GB, 256GB UFS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5000 mAh, 45W Fast charging Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm), 1400 x 3088

Coin Master is not really a demanding game, thus, you need not go for all the bells and whistles that the smartphones on this list offer. While it makes sense to have a premium smartphone that will not feel dated even a couple of years from now, purchasing one to play Coin Master is not really necessary.

Although if budget permits, you will not go wrong with any of the devices on this list. Considering the game can be quite addictive for most, having a long battery life is crucial. Fortunately, the smartphones included in this list are equipped with long-lasting batteries and come with fast charging.

