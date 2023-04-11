Smartphone cameras have come a long way in the past few years. Mobile photography is becoming more popular as the number of smartphone users increases globally. It is a task that requires a proper skillset and an understanding of the behavior of light with different objects. However, one can not only capture beautiful and meaningful photos if they possess the skills.

You need a good smartphone equipped with the proper hardware to shine among a crowd of mobile photographers. This article lists the five best camera smartphones of 2023.

Note: This article reflects the author's choices.

Best smartphones for mobile photography

Here is a list of five phones with the best cameras for mobile photography:

1) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Display 6.8 inches, 120Hz SuperAMOLED panel, 1750 nits Display resolution 1440 x 3088 with 501 PPI Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM Back Camera 200MP (f/1.7) + 12MP(f/2.2) + 10MP(f/2.4)+ 10MP Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 5000mAh with 45W fast charging

The Samsung S23 Ultra 5G is equipped with a powerful camera system that offers impressive capabilities for photography and videography. The device boasts a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 200-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, a 10-megapixel f/2.4 periscope telephoto lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens.

Additionally, the S23 Ultra 5G also comes with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for stunning selfies and video calls. The major highlight of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the zoom lens that can go up to 100X and provides impressive image stabilization. This is the best device for videography, and for those who want to do astrophotography with their mobile phones.

2) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Device iPhone 14 Pro Max Display 6.7 inches, 120Hz OLED, 2,000 nits Display resolution 1290 x 2796 with 460 PPI, Aspect ratio 19.5:9 Performance Hexa-core Apple A16 Bionic, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM Back Camera 48MP (f/1.7) + 12MP(f/2.2) + 12MP(f/2.8) Front Camera 12MP (f/1.9) Battery 4,323mAh with 20W fast charging

The camera on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is an exceptional piece of technology that is widely regarded as one of the best smartphone cameras on the market. This camera has three lenses: a 48-megapixel f/1.78 wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel f/2.8 telephoto lens.

In addition to its impressive hardware, the iPhone 14 Pro Max camera includes advanced software features such as night mode and deep fusion technology, which allow users to easily capture stunning photos and videos.

3) Xiaomi 13 Pro

Device Xiaomi 13 Pro Display 6.7 inches, 120Hz AMOLED, 1,900 nits Display resolution 1440 x 3200 with 526 PPI, Aspect ratio 20:9 Performance Octa-core QualcommSnapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM Back Camera 50MP (f/1.9) + 50MP(f/2.2)+ 50MP(f/2.0) (Telephoto Camera) Front Camera 32MP (f/2.0) Battery 4820mAh with 120W fast charging

Xiaomi 13 Pro's image-taking capabilities are highlighted by a triple-camera layout co-developed with Leica. Each shooter is capable of producing 50MP images, with the primary camera featuring a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. There's no scope for doubt about the phone's latent photography abilities in any lighting situation.

The snaps are extremely detailed and have a wide dynamic range. Aside from that, there are numerous camera settings to experiment with. The device is also equipped with a 32MP selfie camera.

4) Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G

Device Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G Display 6.7 inches, 120Hz OLED, 1,500 nits Display resolution 1440 x 2120 with 513 PPI, Aspect ratio 19.5:9 Performance Octa-core Google Tensor G2, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/2.2) + 48MP (Telephoto lens) Front Camera 10.5MP (f/2.2) Battery 5,000mAh with 30W fast charging

This flagship smartphone from Google boasts a triple-camera hardware setup. This includes a 50 MP f/1.85 Wide Angle primary sensor, a 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 48 MP Telephoto Camera.

Google smartphones are known for their image processing capabilities through software, and this phone does a pretty good job in terms of low-light photography, nightography, and portrait mode. The front camera is a 10.8 MP f/2.2 hardware that does its job well while clicking selfies and recording vlogs or reels.

5) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Device iPhone 13 Pro Max Display 6.7 inches, 120Hz OLED, 1,500 nits Display resolution 1284 x 2778 with 457 PPI, Aspect ratio 19.5:9 Performance Hexa-core Apple A16 Bionic, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM Back Camera 12MP (f/1.5) + 12MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (Telephoto f/2.8) Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 4,352mAh with 20W fast charging

The predecessor of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is appropriately equipped for your photography needs and is still pretty relevant. The device flaunts a triple-camera setup of a 12MP f/1.5 primary sensor, a 12MP f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens.

The software processing of the images is as impressive as the hardware. In daylight and landscape shots, the dynamic range and color contrast are close to natural lighting, and it does a spectacular job in night mode photography.

Mobile photography has emerged as a hobby in recent years, as smartphones are geared up with more advanced hardware and availability in a larger market.

A glaring limitation for smartphones is that a larger sensor can't be equipped with limited hardware space for cameras. But companies are leveling the ground by working more on software-based processing of images. Phones cannot be a match for a professional camera, but for a regular hobbyist or user, they don't need to splurge on cameras.

