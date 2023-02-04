Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro: Can Android beat iOS with the new flagship?

Need to make a choice between the latest Android beast, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the premium iOS flagship Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max? This article features a comprehensive comparison between the two contenders based on specifications and performance.

On February 1, 2023, Samsung announced its highly anticipated Android flagship series, the Galaxy S23 lineup, offering three new smartphone options for fans to choose from. The Apple iPhone 14 series, on the other hand, was introduced back in September 2022 and has already established a solid reputation amongst fans.

Considering that the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is yet to officially debut on the market, enthusiasts will have to rely upon early performance reviews. That said, after-launch units aren't expected to differ very much from their early counterparts.

With irresistible pre-order deals and mostly excellent reviews so far, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra seems to be an excellent choice for a flagship device in 2023. However, its competition, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, doesn’t fall short in any category and features iOS’ iconic, premium experience. This article will take a closer look at a detailed comparison to help you pick out the winner.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max reflects Apple's prime, but may not be as flexible and powerful as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in major areas

Category Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 A16 Bionic Chip, Hexa-core, Apple GPU 5-core RAM 8GB/12GB 6GB Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1750 nits peak 6.7-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak Main Cameras 200 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (24 mm focal length, 1.31" sensor size, 0.6µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (13 mm focal length, 2.55" sensor size, 1.4µm pixel size) 10 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera (70 mm focal length, 3.52" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size) 10 MP f/4.9, Telephoto Camera (230 mm focal length, 3.52" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size) 48 MP f/1.78, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (24 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (13 mm focal length, 1.4µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.8, Telephoto Camera (77 mm focal length) Optical Zoom 3X, 10X 3X Video Recording Up to 8K 30 FPS Up to 4K 60 FPS Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Battery 5000 mAh 4323 mAh Charging Speed 45W 20W Accessories S-Pen No Price Starts at $1199 Starts at $1099

Unsurprisingly, the never-ending Android versus iOS debate continues to exist in the case of the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These are extremely comparable (and expensive) flagships belonging to different worlds. As a result, fans are hoping to make the perfect choice for themselves in the long run.

In the software aspect, both devices have their pros and cons. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the versatile Android 13 (One UI 5.1), which supports endless customizations and a wide range of user-friendly features that Apple's iOS 16 (available on the iPhone 14 Pro Max) lacks. However, the latter takes the cake in different aspects, such as overall software optimization and security.

Processor

When it comes to hardware and build quality, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra seems to have a slight edge over the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which has proven to be (almost) on par with the A16 Bionic chip in multi-core performance. The latest Snapdragon chip has also established superiority in the graphics processing segment.

While the A16 Bionic chip remains unbeatable in certain areas, the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, when coupled with the right amount of RAM, is capable of outsmarting Apple’s latest hexa-core mobile processor chip.

It’s important to note that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is only powered by 6GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra features two RAM variants (8GB/12GB memory), both of which are higher than Apple's offering.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features technically superior camera modules. The main camera is a quad setup that comes with one 200MP wide-angle sensor, two 10MP telephoto sensors, and one 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max only features a 48MP wide-angle sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

Boasting up to 10x optical zoom, high-quality and powerful sensors, and 8K video recording, the Galaxy S23 Ultra seems to be the evident winner in the camera aspect. Unfortunately, it has inherited the infamous slow shutter speed from its predecessors, which could be a deal-breaker for some.

Display, battery, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a bigger display than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The display on the former is a superior Dynamic AMOLED, while Apple stuck to offering OLED in its iPhone 14 models. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s display boasts a higher brightness peak of 2000 nits over the Galaxy 23 Ultra’s 1750 nits.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with additional pros like the S-Pen, which is a free-of-cost accessory, a bigger battery, and more versatile USB Type-C connectivity. Sadly, Apple is yet to integrate USB Type-C ports into its smartphones.

Verdict

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra seems to be a clear winner in some segments, the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with Apple’s proven reliability. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a nascent device that's yet to prove its efficiency in the long run.

With that being said, Samsung’s 2023 premium flagship is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. It is perfectly capable of beating the iPhone 14 Pro Max in some scenarios, and should perform on par with the latter in other aspects.

