How to preorder Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+

The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup of flagship smartphones, featuring the standard S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, was finally announced on February 1, 2023. Powered by stellar specifications, the Galaxy S23 series has impressed many fans, who have been waiting to get their hands on the latest Galaxy S flagship.

Fans can now pre-order any S23 models and grab exclusive pre-reserve offers until February 16, 2023. For starters, Samsung is giving out free storage upgrades, free credits, and much more to anyone who pre-orders the Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23+.

How can you avail all the pre-ordering benefits on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+?

The Galaxy S23 and its Plus variant are available for pre-order through Samsung's website, Amazon, and Best Buy. However, the offers will vary depending on the retailer you want to buy the device from.

Barring ongoing offers, the Galaxy S23 starts at $799, while the Galaxy S23+ features a starting price of $999. The price increases if you add more storage or go for a larger RAM variant. The entire S23 lineup will go on sale on February 17, 2023.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23+ from Samsung Direct (website)?

You can find the option to pre-order the Galaxy S23 or S23+ on the Samsung Store's homepage (samsung.com). Click on the pre-order/pre-book/pre-reserve button to open the product page and complete checkout.

Samsung offers tasty deals for those willing to pre-book a Galaxy S23 or S23+. Here is a list of offers you can grab from the Samsung Store:

Free Storage Upgrade: You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB variant for the price of the 128GB variant. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ 512GB variant is available for the price of its 256GB variant. Trade-in credit of up to $500: Samsung offers free credit against trading your old phones, thus reducing the price tag on your purchase. Make sure to grab this offer if you are going for a generation upgrade. Carrier offers: T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T offer more trade-in value than Samsung if you buy a locked phone. If you own a valuable flagship presently and are willing to trade it, you can practically grab an S23 or S23+ for free using T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T's $800 and $1000 trade-in offers. This cannot be clubbed with Samsung's trade-in offer.

Samsung Direct offers two exclusive color variants - Graphite and Lime - only for unlocked Galaxy S23 or S23+ phones. Users can also grab an extra $150 Samsung Credit if they buy an unlocked Galaxy S23 or S23+ phone.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23+ from Best Buy?

Best Buy offers free storage upgrades and exciting carrier-based trade-in discounts upon pre-ordering a Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23+. The popular retailer also promises up to a $100 Best Buy gift card if you pre-book a phone from the Galaxy S23 lineup. You can use the credit for future purchases from the website.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23+ from Amazon?

Like Samsung Direct and Best Buy, Amazon also offers free storage upgrades for the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S23 and S23+. You can also grab a $50 Amazon gift card upon purchasing a Galaxy S23, but there's no gift card for the Plus variant. Amazon doesn't offer any trade-in discounts.

Among the offers above, Samsung Direct features the best pre-order deals on the Galaxy S23, S23+, and even the S23 Ultra. Note that all pre-order offers, regardless of the platform, will last until February 16, 2023.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes