Samsung Galaxy Unpacked (February 2023) Galaxy S23 LIVE Updates: Galaxy S23 Ultra features a generation defing camera

Samsung is all set to host the Galaxy Unpacked February 2023 edition. The highlight of the evening is of course the flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S23. Samsung so far has hinted towards a triple camera setup focused on astral photography and night photography. Aside from that, the smartphone is expected to feature the latest and the greatest terms of hardware, with some markets getting the SnapDragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Aside from Galaxy S23, the event is expected to announce Galaxy Watch 6 and new Galaxy buds. For live updates, stay tuned.

