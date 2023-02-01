Create
Live

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked (February 2023) Galaxy S23 LIVE Updates: Galaxy S23 Ultra features a generation defing camera

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 01, 2023 23:52 IST

Samsung is all set to host the Galaxy Unpacked February 2023 edition. The highlight of the evening is of course the flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S23. Samsung so far has hinted towards a triple camera setup focused on astral photography and night photography. Aside from that, the smartphone is expected to feature the latest and the greatest terms of hardware, with some markets getting the SnapDragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Aside from Galaxy S23, the event is expected to announce Galaxy Watch 6 and new Galaxy buds. For live updates, stay tuned.

23:52 (IST)1 FEB 2023

GIF Remaster, Astral Photography, and Nightography.
GIF remaster is a new feature in S23, that can remaster lower-resolution GIFs to present a sharper and cleaner image. Returning features include Astral Photography for a galactic image and Nightography for low-light photography. 

23:48 (IST)1 FEB 2023

Galaxy S23 Ultra does 4K 60fps super HDR on both front and back camera.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra camera is able to do 4K 60fps Super HDR on both the front and back cameras. The pixel binning technology returns in S23, merging four pixels captured at a higher resolution to present a more dynamic and detailed image.

23:43 (IST)1 FEB 2023

Ridley Scott directed a movie with Galaxy S23 Ultra.
To showcase the range of Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera, Ridley Scott, a generation-defining director of the Alien franchise shot an entire movie with the phone. Titled Behold, the movie will be released soon. 

23:36 (IST)1 FEB 2023

Galaxy S23 and Galaxy UltraBook
Today's Galaxy Unpacked features two new devices, Galaxy S23 series phones, and a new Galaxy UltraBook. The entire presentation is filmed with Galaxy S23, highlighting its prograde camera feature.

23:33 (IST)1 FEB 2023

Galaxy Unpacked kicks off
Galaxy unpacked February 2023 kicks off with the launch of Galaxy S23 Ultra

23:07 (IST)1 FEB 2023

The shades of Galaxy S23
As for the new colors, Samsung Galaxy S23 will reportedly be launched in four different shades, which are Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac, and the infamous Phantom Black.
Read Full Story

23:03 (IST)1 FEB 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature a 5000 mAh battery
While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is reportedly sticking to the 5000 mAh battery like its last year's counterpart, the Galaxy S23 base model will reportedly get a 3,900 mAh battery, while the S23 Plus will feature a 4,700 mAh battery

22:59 (IST)1 FEB 2023

Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the Galaxy S23
Similar to previous generation Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series devices, the S23 is set to feature the latest and the greatest from Qualcomm, at least in some markets, The Galaxy S23 is reportedly set to feature an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. While the exact clock speeds are speculative at this point, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is truly an uncompromised SoC of the modern generation smartphone.

22:50 (IST)1 FEB 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 reportedly featuring a triple module camera design
Samsung Galaxy S23 is almost guaranteed to sport a triple camera design, similar to its predecessor, However, unlike the S22, the S23 will not feature an accented camera cutout, but rather sit flush with the body, leading to a cleaner and sleeker design. As for the S23 Ultra, it is reported to feature a five-module camera design, with the primary featuring an unbelievable 200-megapixel lens.

22:32 (IST)1 FEB 2023

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy S23 variants?
Samsung Galaxy S23 will feature three modes, a base Galaxy S23, a larger Galaxy S23 Plus, and of course the uncompromised true flagship, Galaxy S23 Ultra. Similar to the previous iterations of the Galaxy S lineup, the difference between the base and the plus-size model is expected to be negligible, coming down to mainly screen size and battery capacity difference. With that said, the design of the S23 Ultra is reported to be quite exciting, to say the least.
Read Full Story

22:23 (IST)1 FEB 2023

Galaxy Unpacked will be live soon.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2023 is all set to go live at 10:00 am PST or 1:00 pm EST. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com and other social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and more.
More On
Live Chat online