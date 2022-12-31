What to expect from Samsung Galaxy S23? Release date, rumored specs, and more explored

With 2022 approaching an inevitable end, Samsung fans will soon experience a new Galaxy S series launch. The popular 'Galaxy Unpacked' event is hosted by the South Korean giant to announce promising products.

This year, the company will bring the much-anticipated Galaxy S23 series, which promises to incorporate great flagship features.

Every year, Samsung picks a date within the months of January, February, or March for the Galaxy S-Special Unpacked event. This not only lets the company establish an early presence in the flagship market, but also facilitates those who prefer to upgrade their devices within the first quarter of the year.

The upcoming Galaxy S23 series is expected to set new precedents in performance, display quality, and battery life segments. The company is yet to formally announce the release date and features, though. Luckily, informants and insiders have gone out of their way to reveal exciting updates to satisfy fans.

This article discusses the upcoming Samsung flagship models, the expected release date, specifications, and more details.

A quick recap of what you can expect from Samsung Galaxy S23 series

As mentioned earlier, the popular consumer electronics brand has always hosted a Galaxy Unpacked event within the first three months of the year. The plan is expected to remain the same in 2023.

Considering certain hints from leakers and Samsung's need to stay true to its annual habit, the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event may be held in the first week of February, possibly on February 1, which is also when the S23 lineup will be announced.

The smartphones are usually released into the market a few weeks after the Unpacked event. For the Galaxy S23, users can expect the release date to be set for the third or last week of February. It can also be pushed into March.

Here's what you can expect from the Galaxy S23's technical specifications.

Rumored Galaxy S23 specifications

The upcoming S23 lineup will feature three models, the basic S23, the S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra. Like past Galaxy S iterations, the base and plus variants aren't expected to have major differences, except for minor variations in screen size and battery life.

That said, one can anticipate the premium flagship S23 Ultra to feature worthwhile specs and visible upgrades over 2022's S22 Ultra.

For starters, the S23 lineup is expected to feature some design modifications for its display and camera. However, the upcoming flagship smartphones may not look or feel very different from the S22 series, which might be a dealbreaker for some users.

In the performance aspect, the entire S23 lineup may feature an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor chip, as tipped by informants. This will introduce powerful AI features and camera capabilities, which are titillating details for fans.

Lastly, leakers have tipped the possible battery life upgrades with the S23 lineup. While the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly remain stuck at the same 5000 mAh that users saw in the S22 Ultra and the S21 Ultra, the base and plus variants are expected to receive small battery capacity upgrades.

According to a source, the base Samsung Galaxy S23 model will get a 3,900 mAh battery, while the S23 Plus will come with a 4,700 mAh battery. Charging speeds are expected to remain the same as the S22 series.

While the upcoming Galaxy S smartphone series undoubtedly looks promising, fans will want more upgrades in the build design. Regardless, the pricing is expected to remain similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which is a relief.

