Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphones will take over the Galaxy S series

Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphones will soon take over the spot of the current flagship Galaxy S series. A few days ago, at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 foldable series smartphones alongside the Galaxy Watch 5, 5 Pro, and Buds 2 Pro.

The Korean tech giant has already sacrificed its Note series devices for the sake of foldable phones, and it now seems the Galaxy S series is bound for a similar fate.

Galaxy foldable smartphones to replace Galaxy S series, says Samsung

Galaxy foldable smartphones will take over Galaxy series smartphones in the near future. In a recent interview, Samsung Mobile head Roh Tae-moon commented on the matter while discussing Samsung's future plans. He said:

"By 2025, foldable items will take up more than 50% of Samsung’s total premium smartphone shipments...foldables will become the new standard of smartphone."

In the future, Samsung may make its Galaxy foldable smartphones cheaper, and could even introduce more smartphones in the foldable lineup. Currently, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an ultra-premium smartphone with a price tag on the higher side while the Z Flip 4 is the entry point to Samsung's Galaxy foldable smartphone range.

The prices of the previous-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have also gone down, so they remain great options for those wanting to get into Samsung's premium foldable smartphone lineup.

It should also be noted that brands such as Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo, Motorola, and Vivo have also entered the foldable smartphone market, but they mostly provide for the Chinese domestic market.

Tae-moon's comment on the Galaxy foldable smartphones being the future hints at Samsung possibly moving on to the Galaxy foldable smartphone market entirely in the future. An analysis from independent analyst and consultancy firm Omdia shows that Samsung's foldable smartphone market has grown 309% from 2020-21.

Launched in August 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 made up over 7.1 million units of a total of nine million shipments by the end of 2021. The more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3, in particular, has gained more popularity than the Z Fold 3. Of the 7.1 million units of the third-gen Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones sold, the Z Fold 3 made up 4.6 million units.

Global foldable smartphone shipment growth analysis by Canalys(Image via Canalys)

Earlier this year, a report from Canalys suggested that yearly global foldable smartphone shipments will reach 30 million by 2024. Their early forecast also mentioned that the average selling price for foldable smartphones might decrease to around $1000.

As of now, interested buyers can pre-book their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 smartphones and they'll be delivered by August 26. Samsung also has some fascinating pre-booking offers.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 buyers will get the 512GB model at the price of the 256GB one ($1209.99), and a free Galaxy Z Fold4 Standing Cover with S Pen.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 buyers will get the 256GB model at the price of the 128GB one ($999.99), and a free Galaxy Z Flip4 Silicone Cover with Ring.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee