Samsung officially announces Galaxy XCover 6 Pro: World's first rugged 5G smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is finally here, and it belongs to the lesser-known Galaxy XCover rugged phone series by Samsung.

KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics said:

"We created the Galaxy XCover Pro series to give companies a mobile device strong enough to withstand the rigors of business on the frontline. We’re excited to extend this commitment further with the introduction of the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, a device that pairs uncompromised durability with seamless connectivity to unlock success for businesses of all shapes and sizes."

Rugged smartphones have created their own separate fanbase over the years. Samsung Galaxy XCover series, Ulefone Armor series, CAT phones have dominated this domain of smartphones.

Even Nokia recently joined the race with Nokia XR20, currently the last Nokia smartphone with ZEISS camera system. Rugged phones tend to have a more robust build, larger battery, better connectivity, harder glass, better IP dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro: Specifications, price, and more

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro's specifications

6.6" FHD+ 120Hz display

Sanpdragon 778G

6GB RAM

128GB ROM

50 MP dual camera

4050 mAh battery w/ 15W fast cahrging

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro comes with IP68 rating and passes MIL-STD-810H certification for altitude, humidity, immersion, salt fog, dust, vibration, drop, etc. XCover 6 Pro has drop-to-concrete resistance of up to 1.5 meters.

The 6.6" FHD+ 120Hz LCD TFT display on this phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. This smartphone comes with 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and 6GB RAM.

Its 128GB storage can be upgraded to up to 1TB using an external SD card. The dual-camera system comes with a 50MP F1.8, AF primary sensor, 8MP F2.2, ultra-wide sensor, and dual-LED flash. It can capture videos on 4K @ 30FPS and the 13MP F2.2 front camera can shoot 1080p videos @ 30FPS.

The 4050mAh, removable lithium polymer battery supports 15 watts of fast charging via USB Type-C 3.2 POGO Pin connector. This smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, gyrometer, light sensor, proximity sensor, and barometer.

It also comes with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. Samsung has assured 4 years of OS updates for this phone.

Extra features of Galaxy XCover 6 Pro include Dolby Atmos support, Samsung Knox security, facial recognition, and Samsung DeX. This smartphone comes with the following GPS services: A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS. On the connectivity side, it has Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC (eSE).

XCover 6 Pro's price is currently unknown as its availability is only limited to enterprises. But knowing Samsung, they might soon launch it for retail purchase, with an expected price of around $700.

