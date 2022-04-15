5 best Samsung smartphones to play Genshin Impact in 2022

Fans have seen quite a few impressive Samsung smartphone launches in the past few months. The way mobile games have upgraded their graphics, hardware giants have also started making faster chipsets, faster RAM, better displays, and faster storage systems. From Plant vs. Zombies, Angry Birds to PUBG mobile, Genshin Impact, smartphone gaming has come a long way. Each month, newer smartphones with the latest specs are launched at every price range.

Genshin Impact is a Fantasy RPG game from Cognosphere PTE. LTD. This game lets the player enjoy a massive open-world gameplay with forests, rivers, and mountains. There is also cross-platform multiplayer support.

With its real-time rendering and stunning graphics, Genshin Impact really even puts a high-end device to its limit. Read on to learn about the 5 best Samsung smartphones to play Genshin in 2022.

5 best Samsung smartphones for Genshin Impact

5) S21 Ultra

Snapdragon 888

6.8" WQHD+ AMOLED display

16GB RAM

512GB ROM

108MP quad camera

5000 mAh w/ 25W fast charging

The Galaxy S21 Ultra was the top tier flagship Samsung smartphone of 2021. Now, with the launch of the S22 Ultra, the S21 Ultra can be acquired at a great price. The S22 Ultra shows off a 6.8" WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1500 nits peak brightness. This Samsung smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Both the front and back are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and the side frame is made of aluminum. The smartphone comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. The quad-camera setup is packed with 108MP primary shooter, 10MP telephoto, 10MP periscope telephoto, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 40MP sensor as a selfie cam. The S21 Ultra comes with out of the box One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The current price starts from 849.59 USD.

4) S22

Snapdragon 8Gen1

6.1" FHD+ AMOLED display

8GB RAM

256GB ROM

50MP triple camera

3700 mAh w/ 25W fast charging

The Galaxy S22 is the model with the smallest display in the new Galaxy S22 flagship series of Samsung smartphones. The display here is a neat 6.1" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. All of this is backed by Snapdragon 8Gen1 4nm chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Galaxy S22 is an IP68 dust and water-resistant phone with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front and back. The frame is made of armor-grade aluminum. The triple camera setup features a 50MP primary sensor with 10MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The front-facing camera is 10MP. The 3700 mAh all-day battery supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone has an out of the box OS with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Price starts from 849.99 USD.

3) S22 Plus

Snapdragon 8Gen1

6.6" FHD+ AMOLED display

8GB RAM

256GB ROM

50MP triple camera

4500 mAh w/ 45W fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a mid-tier model of Samsung's 2022 flagship S22 series. It has similar specs to the S22, with just a bigger display and battery. The display is a 6.6" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X one, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 1750 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage makes this a blazing fast smartphone.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both sides and a robust aluminum frame. The 50MP triple camera setup also features a 10MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The 10MP front camera is more than enough for those amazing selfies. The 4500 mAh battery in this mobile supports 45W fast charging. Out of the box OS One UI 4.1 is based on Android 12. The price starts from 1049.99 USD.

2) Z Fold 3

Snapdragon 888

7.6" WQHD+ AMOLED display

12 GB RAM

512GB ROM

12MP triple camera

4400 mAh w/ 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts of its large display. It features a 7.6" WQHD+ foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support and 1200 nits peak brightness. The display is currently the largest display on any Samsung smartphone. The flex mode allows the user to use both screens separately. It is all powered by Snapdragon 888 5nm processor with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with IPX8 water resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, the side rail is made of aluminum. The camera setup features three 12MP main, telephoto and ultrawide lenses. The selfie shooter has a 10MP sensor, paired with another under-display 4MP cover camera. The 4400 mAh battery lasts up to a day and supports 25W fast charging. Z Fold 3 comes with out of the box One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Price starts from 1799.99 USD.

1) S22 Ultra

Snapdragon 8Gen1

6.8" WQHD+ AMOLED display

12GB RAM

1TB ROM

108MP quad camera

5000 mAh w/ 45W fast charging

The Galaxy 22 Ultra is the latest top-tier Samsung smartphone. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm processor with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB UFS 3.1 storage. The display is Samsung's best 6.8" WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rate,HDR10+ support and 1750 nits peak brightness. Front and back is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+, the side frame is made of aluminum with tougher drop and scratch resistance.

This Samsung smartphone is IP68 dust and water-resistant. The camera arsenal features a 108MP main shooter with 10MP telephoto, 10MP periscope telephoto, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 40MP selfie cam. Everything is juiced by a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability. Out of the box One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 can be seen on this smartphone. Price starts from 1199.99 USD.

Note: All of these Samsung smartphones share some common features like AKG tuned stereo speakers, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging, and Samsung Knox Security.

These were the top 5 Samsung smartphones in 2022 to play Genshin Impact. Samsung has a bunch of upcoming smartphones on the line, powered by their flagship Exynos processors. It will only take a moment's wait until another Samsung smartphone launches, with better specs, to play the latest games more smoothly.

